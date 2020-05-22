Sentences
St. Joseph
Assaulting/resisting police
Davion J. Looney, 22, of Bishop Avenue, Benton Harbor, 40 days in jail, credit for 40 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Jacob Wright Dec. 9, 2019, in Benton Harbor; a concurrent term of 38 days, $2,418 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for receiving and concealing a weapon, a firearm, April 11 in in Benton Harbor.
Home invasion
Warren Emanual-Lydell Clark, 23, of Lakeshore Drive, St. Joseph, 150 months to 30 years in prison, $454 in costs and $256 in restitution for first-degree home invasion; and three consecutive terms of 24 to 90 months and $68 in costs for carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of weapons and ammunition by a felon July 30, 2019, in Sodus Township.
Assault
Terrance D. Swanson, 45, of Buss Avenue, Benton Harbor, 38 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 154 days served, and $198 in costs for domestic violence, third offense, an assault on a woman, Dec. 9, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Breaking/entering
Michael W. Walls, 42, of Kalamazoo, 38 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 44 days served, for breaking and entering a building with intent, March 21 at Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Eau Claire.
Drugs
Robert L. Aldrich, 48, of Michigan City, Ind., 57 days in jail, credit for 57 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Jan. 10 in New Buffalo Township.
Niles
Assaulting/resisting police
Jordan P. Lofton, 23, of Sherwood Street, Dowagiac, 57 days in jail, credit for 57 days served, $598 in fines and costs, $1,792 in restitution, 2 years probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, for assaulting/resisting and obstructing police, March 24, 2019, in Oronoko Township.
Assault
Rebecca M. Key, 30, of North Old U.S.-31, Niles, 90 days in jail, credit for 42 days served, $898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a man with a box cutter, March 24 in Niles Township.
Jesse B. Webster, 29, of East Main Street, Niles, 120 days in jail, credit for 59 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, an ax, March 14 in Niles.
Drugs
Carl R. Morris Jr., 52, of South Bend, 1 year in jail, credit for 378 days served, $198 in costs and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, March 12, 2019, in Oronoko Township.