Sentences St. Joseph Assault
Tommy L. Riley, 24, of Villa Court, Benton Harbor, 270 days in jail, credit for 34 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a man with a knife, March 4 in Benton Township.
Gabriel Thompson, 45, of Rivers Edge Drive, St. Joseph, 4 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $1,015 in fines and costs, 40 hours community service and 1 year probation for domestic violence second offense, an assault on a woman, Nov. 16, 2019, in Benton Township.
Brian E. Napier, 48, of East Britain Avenue, Benton Harbor, 5 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $1,355 in fines and costs, 90 days on SCRAM tether and 2 years probation for domestic violence second offense, an assault on a woman, Dec. 24, 2019, in Stevensville.
Robert D. Johnson, 27, of Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor, 11 days in jail, credit for 11 days served, $2,318 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a woman with a car, May 1 in Benton Township.
Embezzlement
Cheri L. Hoffman, 55, of North Hinchman Road, Baroda, 15 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,438 in fines and costs, $16,133 in restitution, 100 hours community service and two years probation for embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 between February and December, 2019, from Cogic Village Apartments while employed there. According to court records, Hoffman directed some tenants to make rent checks payable to her by check or money order, cashed them and kept the money for herself.
Larceny/fraud
Patricia L. Johnson, 65, of Paw Paw Avenue, Coloma, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $2,558 in fines and costs, $39,788 in restitution and 5 years probation for welfare fraud more than $500 between Jan. 1, 2012, and Dec. 31, 2018, in Benton Harbor. Johnson failed to provide complete information regarding income while receiving benefits, according to court records.
Omar Huerta-Hernandez, 23, of South Whitaker Street, New Buffalo, 2 concurrent terms of 155 days in jail, credit for 155 days served, $1,146 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for larceny in a building and stealing/retaining without consent a financial transaction device Oct. 19, 2019, in New Buffalo.
Drugs
Brandon L. Booker, 26, of Vincent Street, Benton Harbor, 3-20 years in prison, credit for 8 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of methamphetamine between May 3 and June 5, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Donnie L. Stamp, 41, of East State Street, Cassopolis, 50 days in jail, credit for 50 days served, and $198 in costs for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense Feb. 26 in Watervliet Township.
Willie B. Peete Jr., 39, of Thurgood Street, Benton Harbor, 16 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 9 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, Aug. 30, 2019, in Benton Township.
Other
Curtis D. Dawson Jr., 23, of East Britain Avenue, Benton Harbor, 2 concurrent terms of 90 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,958 in fines and costs, $3,537 in restitution, 40 hours community service, 3 years probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for second-degree fleeing police and attempted second-degree child abuse Aug. 2, 2019, in St. Joseph Township.
Dalonte D. Carter, 23, of East Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 10 days served, $2,318 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for interfering with an electronic communication device, a woman’s phone, Oct. 28, 2019 in Benton Township.
Niles
Brandon A. Goode, 29, of Arthur, Neb., 2-20 years in prison, credit for 6 days served, and $318 in costs for conspiracy to delivery/manufacture methamphetamine Feb. 21, 2019, in Berrien Township.