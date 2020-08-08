Sentences
St. Joseph
Assault
Tyrone T. Taylor, 29, of Blossom Lane, Benton Harbor, 1 year in jail, credit for 101 days served, and $198 in costs for domestic violence, third offense; and a concurrent term of 101 days and $68 in costs for unlawful use of a motor vehicle Feb. 20 in Benton Harbor.
Rosco Fleming, 61, of East Vineyard, Benton Harbor, 60 days in jail, credit for 13 days served, and $198 in costs, for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a woman with a knife; and a concurrent term of 45 days, credit for 4 days served, for contempt of court Dec. 7, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Joshua C. Motry, 30, of 48th Avenue, Coloma, 60 days in jail, credit for 28 days served, $2,238 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether and 18 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, May 20 in Hagar Township.
Cali C. Petznick, 29, of Bluff Street, Niles, 9 days in jail, credit for 9 days served, $1,488 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether and 18 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, April 30 in Benton Harbor.
Fermin Paniagua Jr., 25, of Niles Avenue, St. Joseph, 30 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $2,138 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for possession of narcotics, 25-49 grams cocaine, Feb. 27 in Coloma Township.
Unlawful driving away a vehicle
James Allen Mason Jr., 30, no permanent address, 150 days in jail, credit for 47 days served, $1,643 in fines and costs, 18 months probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle May 30 in Coloma Township.
Jerail L. Porter Jr., 18, of Clay Avenue, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 51 days served, and $198 in costs for unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle May 23 in Benton Harbor.
Firearms violation
Stephen J. Butler, 25, of East Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,598 in fines and costs, and forfeiture of a semi-automatic pistol for possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle June 14 in Benton Township.
Niles Fleeing/resisting police
Chaz N. McGowen, 27, of Baldwin Drive, Niles, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $598 in fines and costs, $74 in restitution, 6 months on tether and 2 years probation for assaulting/resisting/obstructing and injuring a Niles police officer.
Monti Barl, 27, of Oak Street, Niles, 42 days in jail, credit for 42 days served, for fourth-degree fleeing police June 9 in Niles.
Breaking/entering
Heather L. Harrell, 40, of Hill Street, Niles, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $598 in fines and costs, 3 years probation, completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program and 60 days on tether after release for breaking and entering a building, a house, with intent Feb. 5 in Oronoko Township.
Uttering/publishing
Adam P. Tam, 45, of South Bend, Ind., 5 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $258 in costs, $8,250 in restitution and 2 years probation for uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, Nov. 21, 2019, in Bertrand Township.
Drugs
Oswaldo J. Ceveda-Velasquez, 26, address unknown, 180 days in jail, credit for 47 days served, and $258 in costs for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, less than 50 grams cocaine, June 17 in Niles Township.
Other
Christie L. Bates, 42, of Berrien Springs, 1 day in jail, $198 in costs, 60 days on tether and 2 years probation for attempted failing to register as a sex offender March 30 in Niles Township.