Sentences St. Joseph Assault
Marlowe J. Heard, 46, of Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor, 43 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 47 days served, $198 in costs and $364 in restitution for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, stabbing Harvey Lee Wilburn March 6 in Benton Harbor; and a concurrent term of 16 months to 2 years, $198 in costs and $3,809 in restitution for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Chad Williams June 11 in Benton Harbor.
Drunken driving
Ronald D. Whitright, 55, of Royalton Heights Road, St. Joseph, 90 days in jail, credit for 43 days served, $2,918 in fines and costs, 480 hours community service and 3 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, Aug. 24, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Evangelina M. Diaz, 19, of Battle Creek, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $2,863 in fines and costs, 120 days on SCRAM tether and 3 years probation for operating while intoxicated causing serous injury to Heather Flores April 29 in Watervliet Township.
Theresa A. Butler, 56, of Burgoyne Road, Berrien Springs, 30 days in jail, credit for 6 days served, $2,623 in fines and costs, 90 days on SCRAM tether, 480 hours community service and 2 years probation for operating while intoxicated, third offense, March 29 in Weesaw Township.
Stealing
Shanika Laquita-Taylor Brown, 28, of Blossom Lane, Benton Harbor, 30 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, $2,318 in fines and costs, $225 in restitution and 2 years probation for stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent Jan. 30 in Benton Harbor.
Criminal sexual conduct
Trevion M. Jones, 20, of Colfax Avenue, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 20 days served, $3,558 in fines and costs and 5 years probation for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl using force or coercion April 15, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Joshua J. Gallert, 37, of Paw Paw Lake Road, Coloma, 4-20 years in prison, credit for 37 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, Feb. 16 in Benton Township; a concurrent term of 33 days for contempt of court, a bond violation; and two concurrent terms of 32 days for contempt of court, a bond violation, and failure to appear in court.
Fleeing police
Jerail L. Porter Jr., 18, of Clay Avenue, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 51 days served, $2,378 in fines and costs, $2,657 in restitution and 2 years probation for third-degree fleeing police May 24 in Benton Harbor.
Niles Drugs
Norbert Machan, 34, of South Bend, 4 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $658 in fines and costs 90 days on tether, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 180 days for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, Jan. 31 in Niles.
Terry Z. Camp, 34, of South Bend, 19 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 51 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, May 30 in Niles Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
Demetrious D. Barnett Jr., 23, of Platt Street, Niles, 7 days in jail for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Niles police officer Shane Daniel Jan. 2 in Niles.