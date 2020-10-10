Sentences St. Joseph Assault
Cornelius Barney Jr., 50, of East Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1 year in jail, credit for 126 days served, $2,878 in fines and costs and 3 years probation for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, an assault on a woman, June 30, 2019, in Benton Township.
Breaking/entering
Kenneth L. Hough Jr., 26, of Paw Paw Lake Road, Coloma, two concurrent terms of 46 days in jail, credit for 46 days served, and $248 in costs for breaking and entering, illegal entry without owner’s permission; and unlawful use of a motor vehicle July 7 at a house in Coloma Township.
Criminal sexual conduct
Richard A. Bender III, 22, of Carpenter Road, Three Oaks, 3-5 years in prison, credit for 369 days served, and $2,358 in fines and costs for attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct with multiple variables, an assault on a woman, Aug. 20, 2018, in St. Joseph.
Larceny
Carl J. Roman, 40, of Grand Rapids, $435 in fines and costs and $179 in restitution for larceny under $200, using a computer to steal/retain a financial transaction device without consent between Oct. 10 and Oct. 28, 2019, in Benton Township.
Drugs
Paul F. Turner Jr., 49, of Union Street, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 68 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, Dec. 25, 2019, in Benton Township.
Weapons violation
Dangelo D. Howard, 24, of East Empire Avenue, Benton Harbor, 120 days in jail, credit for 13 days served, $198 in costs and forfeiture of a pistol for possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle May 15 in Benton Township.
Other
Dominique L. McElvene, 28, of Fort Wayne, Ind., 2-5 years in prison, credit for 60 days served, and $258 in costs for receiving/concealing stolen property, a motor vehicle; and a concurrent term of 1-2 years for fourth-degree fleeing police Aug. 7 in Benton Township.
Niles Weapons violation
Torie Lee Patrick Kullberg, 28, of South Bend, Ind., 120 days in jail, credit for 87 days served, $258 in costs, $188 in restitution and forfeiture of a pistol for attempted carrying a concealed weapon June 29 in Niles Township; and a concurrent term of 14 months to 5 years and $198 in costs for carrying a concealed weapon Aug. 11 in Berrien Township.