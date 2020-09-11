Sentences
St. Joseph
Larceny
Carl G. Curtis, 43, of Kalamazoo, 180 days in jail, credit for 24 days served, $198 in costs and $195 in restitution for attempted larceny in a building, stealing cash, checks and gift certificates Jan. 3 from the Shear Design Salon in Coloma Township; and a concurrent term of 30 days, credit for 6 days served, for failure to appear in court.
Fraud
Marcus D. Jones, 65, of Broadway Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1-10 years in prison, credit for 50 days served, $198 in costs and $229 in restitution for first-degree retail fraud May 4 at Meijer in Benton Township; and a concurrent term of 1-10 years, $198 in costs and $240 in restitution for first-degree retail fraud between April 24 and May 24 at Lowe’s in Benton Township. Jones was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Tampering with tether
Antwan D. Clark, 34, of Ogden Street, Benton Harbor, 366 days to 2 years in jail and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, cutting off a jail tether, June 6, 2019, in Benton Township; and a concurrent term of 366 days to 2 years and $198 in costs for assaulting, resisting and obstructing Michigan State Police Trooper Matt Okaiye June 8, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Wendell D. Meeks Jr., 38, of Concord Street, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail for tampering with an electronic device, cutting off a jail tether, March 14 in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Kitty F. Snow, 43, of Midlothian, Texas, 7 days in jail, credit for 7 days served, $1,438 in fines and costs, 18 months probation and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, July 7, in Benton Township.
Niles
Assault
John R. Smith Jr., 37, of South Street, Niles, 19 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 49 days served, and $198 in costs for domestic violence, third offense, an assault on a woman, May 8 in Niles Township.
Weapons violation
Steven D. Hammons, 26, of 48th Street, Bangor, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $598 in fines and costs, $2,847 in restitution, 120 days on tether and 2 years probation for possession of a firearm by a felon March 19 in Buchanan Township.