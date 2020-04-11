Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs
Almon J. Lee, 36, of High Street, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 46 months to 40 years in prison, credit for 125 days served, and $266 in costs for two counts of delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, second offense, between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Kaliphe K. Poole, 28, of Broadway Avenue, Benton Harbor, 23 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 77 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine; and a concurrent term of 23 months to 5 years for possession of a firearm by a felon between Nov. 26, 2019, and Jan. 21, 2020, in Benton Harbor.
James O. Blackwell, 58, of Lake Street, Berrien Center, 23 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 111 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, Dec. 1, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Tampering with tether
Devin D. Smith, 30, of Ogden Street, Benton Harbor, 47 days in jail, credit for 47 days served, and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, Dec. 6, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Larceny
Dezmen A. Johnson, 18, of River Terrace Drive, Benton Harbor, 46 days in jail, credit for 46 days served, $1,498 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for attempted larceny in a building March 11, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Fleeing/resisting police
Adrian C. Pringle, 30, of West Bernard Street, Hartford, 126 days in jail, credit for 126 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing police April 9, 2019, in Benton Township.
Fraud
Devin D. Smith, 30, of Ogden Street, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 23 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 78 days served, $266 in costs and $332 in restitution for organized retail crime and first-degree retail fraud Nov. 6, 2019, at CVS in St. Joseph.
Niles
Fleeing/resisting police
Robert E. Jones, 54, of South Fourth Street, Niles, 19 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 60 days served, $198 in costs and $2,200 in restitution for third degree fleeing police; and a concurrent term of 60 days and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Cluster Feb. 6 in Niles Township.
Uttering/publishing
Leo E. Conkin III, 34, of South Lake Road, Berrien Center, 27 days in jail, credit for 27 days served, $498 in costs, $647 in restitution and 2 years probation for attempted uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, Jan. 15 in Berrien Springs.