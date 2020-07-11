Sentences
St. Joseph
David C. Wason, 40, of Vandalia, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $1,298 in fines and costs, $717 in restitution and 1 year probation for writing a check with no active account Sept. 16, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
John D. First, 39, of Spruce Street, Dowagiac, 23 days in jail, credit for 23 days served, $1,638 in fines and costs, $13,901 in restitution and 3 years probation for attempted failure to pay child support between Jan. 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Darren M. Cantrell, 38, of River Road, Sodus, 12 days in jail, credit for 12 days served, $2,318 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 2 years probation for kidnapping or custody interference March 4 in Benton Harbor.