Sentences
St. Joseph
Unlawful use of vehicle
Nicholas C. Ridge, 29, of Timber Drive, Coloma, 30 days in jail, credit for 15 days served, $938 in fines and costs, $54 in restitution, 90 days on tether and 18 months probation for unlawful use of a motor vehicle Dec. 4, 2019, in Bainbridge Township.
Demarion W. Perry, 22, of East May Street, Benton Harbor, 50 days in jail, credit for 50 days served, and $1,498 in fines and costs for unlawful use of a motor vehicle June 13, 2019, in Benton Township.
Drugs
Bradley S. McGregor, 56, of West John Beers Road, Stevensville, 120 days in jail, credit for 49 days served, $2,038 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Jan. 7 in Royalton Township.
Mayquon S. Morrison, 26, of Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor, 23 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 126 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine; and a concurrent term of 18 months to 5 years and $68 in costs and forfeiture of a pistol for possession of a firearm by a felon July 23, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Joseph W. Carrington, 31, of 28th Avenue, Bangor, 90 days in jail, credit for 8 days served, and $1,698 in fines and costs for maintaining a drug vehicle Dec. 3, 2019, in Benton Township.
Assault
Javonte L. McFarland, 29, of River Terrace, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 270 days in jail, credit for 47 days served, and $198 in costs for domestic violence, second offense, an assault on a woman; and interfering with an electronic communication device, July 7, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Tampering with tether
John Robert-Andrew Skally, 34, of Division Street, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, Nov. 2, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Larceny/theft/embezzlement
Christopher R. Kelley, 32, of LaPorte, Ind., 1 year in jail, $198 in costs and $710 in restitution for larceny in a building July 23, 2018, at a pole barn in Three Oaks Township.
Nicholas S. Scalf, 20, of Holland, 10 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, and $198 in costs for stealing or retaining without consent a financial transaction device Oct. 11, 2019, in New Buffalo; and a concurrent term of 10 days, $1,878 in fines and costs, $500 in restitution, 45 days on tether and 18 months probation for two counts of stealing or retaining without consent a financial transaction device Oct. 11, 2019, in New Buffalo Township.
Dawn F. Payne, 54, of South 13th Street, Niles, 5 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $1,018 in fines and costs, 80 hours community service and 2 years probation for embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000 Sept. 20,2019, at Universal Stamping Inc. in Sodus Township while employed there.
Sex offenses
Edgar Orozco-Estrada, 32, of Plimpton, Benton Harbor, 4-15 years in prison, credit for 63 days served, $198 in costs and $408 in restitution for third-degree criminal sexual conduct; and a concurrent term of 63 days and $68 in costs for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct Sept. 11, 2019, in Royalton Township.
Michael A. Parnell, 50, of Pearl Street, Benton Harbor, 4 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $818 in fines and costs, 100 days on SCRAM tether and 1 year probation for failure to register as a sex offender April 24, 2018, in Benton Township.
Other
Darian C. Tucker, 30, of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., 180 days in jail, credit for 116 days served, $1,758 in fines and costs, $2,448 in restitution and 5 years probation for aggravated indecent exposure Feb. 9, 2019, at a house in Watervliet.
Niles
Drugs
Neil C. Bennett, 48, of Cass Street, Niles, 57 days in jail, credit for 57 days served, and $198 in costs for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, Dec. 2, 2019, in Niles.
Tampering with tether
Austin A. Jarman, 22, of North Fifth Street, Niles, 60 days in jail, $198 in costs and $547 in restitution for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, July 29, 2019, in Niles Township.
Jacob N. Schram, 23, of St. Joseph Avenue, Niles, 45 days in jail and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, Nov. 22, 2019, in Niles Township.
Austin C. Rosenthal, 27, of South Third Street, Niles, 60 days in jail, $198 in costs and $547 in restitution for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, Nov. 26, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Larceny
Alexis S. Robertson, 18, of Broadway Street, Niles, 4 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $498 in costs, 180 days on tether and 2 years probation for larceny from the person Oct. 3, 2019 in Niles.
Joseph M. Duis, 34, of South 13th street, Niles, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $778 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether and 18 months probation for attempted larceny in a building Nov. 28, 2019, in Niles Township.
Other
Walter J. D. Ullery, 26, of South 13th Street, Niles, 131 days in jail, credit for 131 days served, $838 in fines and costs, $100 in restitution, 18 months probation and driver’s license suspended for 90 days for unlawful use of a motor vehicle Aug. 9, 2018, in Niles Township.
Valerie R. Robertson, 40, of Broadway Street, Niles, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $898 in fines and costs, $7,052 in restitution, 90 days on tether and 2 years probation for attempted uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit check between Sept. 28 an Oct. 28, 2019, in Niles.
Justin D. Maike, 37, of South Bend, 120 days in jail, credit for 62 days served, $898 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for first-degree retail fraud Aug. 25, 2019, at Walmart in Niles Township.
Brandi R. Rohrer, 25, of Elkhart, Ind., 120 days in jail and $258 in costs for receiving/concealing stolen property, a motor vehicle, Dec. 3, 2019, in Niles Township.
Gary L. Reese, 65, of Granger, Ind., 11 days in jail, credit for 11 days served, $825 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for indecent exposure between June 2011 and December 2016, at a house in Niles Township.