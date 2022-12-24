Sentences St. Joseph Assaulting/resisting police
Perry L. Pierce, 48, of West May Street, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 28 months to 15 years in prison and $266 in costs for assault of a jail employee and assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Hannah Elder on June 20 at the Berrien County jail in St. Joseph. Pierce was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Gregory A. Johnson Jr., 35, no permanent address, 1 year in jail, credit for 1 year served, for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Streelman on Jan. 21, 2021, in St. Joseph.
False report of a felony
David D. Deyber, 62, of River Ridge Court, St. Joseph, 1 year in jail, credit for 166 days served, $1,618 in fines and costs, 120 days on SCRAM tether, 80 hours community service and 3 years probation for making a false report of a felony to a police officer June 22 in St. Joseph.
Other
Adrian H. Hurd, 32, of Hastings Street, Benton Harbor, 10-20 years in prison, credit for 266 days served, $1,298 in fines and costs for arranging for, producing, making, copying, reproducing or financing child sexually abusive material Jan. 13, 2021, in Benton Harbor.