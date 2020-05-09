Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs/firearms
William H. Beecham III, 28, of Union Street, Benton Harbor, 54 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 71 days served, and $1,298 in fines and costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine; and a consecutive term of 40 months to 5 years for possession of a firearm by a felon Sept. 16, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Tampering with tether
Heather L. McKie, 31, of Highland Avenue, St. Joseph, 150 days in jail, credit for 52 days served, for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, Feb. 12 in St. Joseph Township.
Assault
Michael D. Hackney, 36, of Baird Street, Benton Harbor, 38 months to 5 years in prison and $198 in costs for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a woman, Dec. 1, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Weapons violations
Anthony W. Glaspie, 39, of Burgoyne Road, Berrien Springs, 30 days in jail and $198 in costs for attempted possession of a weapon, a lighter, in a jail March 13 at the Berrien County jail in St. Joseph.
Darius D. Bloomer, 38, of Agard Street, Benton Harbor, 18 months to 5 years in prison, $198 in costs and forfeiture of a semi-automatic handgun for possession of a firearm by a felon Feb. 10 in Benton Harbor.