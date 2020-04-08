Sentences
St. Joseph
Receiving/concealing stolen property
Antonio T. Wimberly Jr., 18, of Jennings Avenue, Benton Harbor, 182 days in jail, credit for 182 days served, for receiving/concealing stolen property, a motor vehicle, Aug. 15, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Larry J. Davis, 33, of Spruce Street, Sawyer, 61 days in jail, credit for 61 days served, and $1,000 in restitution for attempted receiving/concealing stolen property valued between $1,000 and $20,000, a motor vehicle, Jan. 20 in Chikaming Township.
Assault
Sylvia Marie-Ann McCarver, 42, of East Britain Avenue, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 56 days served, $2,738 in fines and costs and 3 years probation for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a man, Feb. 4 in Benton Harbor.
Tampering with tether
Tawona R. Atkins, 45, of River Terrace, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, Feb. 7 in Benton Harbor.
Weapons violation
Kimbay M. Franklin Jr., 23, of Colfax Avenue, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 52 days served, and $198 in costs for carrying a concealed weapon, a pistol, in a motor vehicle, Feb. 8 in St. Joseph.
Drugs
Theresa F. Blackston, 21, no permanent address, 39 days in jail, credit for 39 days served, $2,318 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Dec. 19, 2019, in Coloma Township.
Reilli J. Buckner, 24, of Lebanon, Mo., two concurrent terms of 120 days in jail, credit for 65 days served, and $266 in costs for two counts of possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, Jan. 26 in Benton Township.
Niles
Robert J. Baldwin, 59, of Red Bud Trail, Berrien Springs, 16 months to 5 years in prison and $198 in costs for attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct, an assault on a woman, Nov. 5, 2019, in Oronoko Township.