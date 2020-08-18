Sentences
St. Joseph
Armed Robbery
Cameron J. Lampkins, 28, of Fort Wayne, Ind., 300 months to 60 years in prison and $15,000 in restitution for armed robbery during a home invasion April 4 in Three Oaks. Lampkins was sentenced as a habitual offender.
Assault
Emanuel L. Jackson Jr., 32, of Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, 21 days in jail, credit for 21 days served, $845 in fines and costs, $338 in restitution and 1 year in jail for domestic violence, second offense, an assault on a woman, April 12 in Benton Harbor.
Angel M. Thomas, 48, of Downing Avenue, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 50 days served, for domestic violence third offense, an assault on a man, June 21 in Benton Township.
Criminal sexual conduct
Shawn C. Dockham, 43, of Tucker Drive, St. Joseph, two concurrent terms of 120 days in jail, credit for 5 days served, $3,326 in fines and costs and 5 years probation for two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under age 13 between Jan. 1, 2004, and April 19, 2006, in St. Joseph Township.
Failure to pay support
Dominic J. Allen, 29, of John Street, Benton Harbor, 48 days in jail, credit for 48 days served, $1,298 in fines and costs, $15,755 in restitution and 5 years probation for failure to pay child support from May 2, 2015, to June 30, 2019, in Berrien County.
Drugs
John A. Burgess, 38, of Snow Road, Berrien Springs, 25 days in jail, credit for 25 days served, $1,918 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Feb. 10 in Benton Township.
Niles
Breaking/entering
John R. Thompson Jr., 50, of Baldwin Drive, Niles, 20 days in jail, credit for 20 days served, $598 in fines and costs, 120 days on tether and 2 years probation for attempted breaking and entering a building with intent, a garage, Oct. 6, 2018, in Niles.
Robert L. Henry, 21, no permanent address, 63 days in jail, credit for 63 days served, for breaking and entering, illegal entry without owner’s permission, June 9 at a house in Eau Claire.
Fleeing/resisting police
Philip S. Sherwood, 29, of Louis Drive, Niles, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $348 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Niles Police Officer Daniel Nelson March 25 in Niles.
Autumn C. Vincent, 25, of Ponderosa Drive, Eau Claire, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $658 in fines and costs, $338 in restitution and 2 years probation for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Kathryn VanKampen April 14 in Eau Claire.
Embezzlement
Raquel N. Torres, 36, of South Bend, Ind., 90 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $348 in fines and costs, $25,000 in restitution and 5 years probation for embezzling from a vulnerable adult, $1,000 to $20,000, between March 1, 2015, and Oct. 31, 2015, in Niles Township.
Drugs
Joshua J. Gallert, 37, of Paw Paw Avenue, Coloma, 180 days in jail, credit for 1 day served, $198 in costs and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for possession of a controlled substance, analogues, Jan. 28 in Oronoko Township.