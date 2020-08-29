Sentences
St. Joseph
Assaulting/resisting / obstructing police
Ja-Von Lee-Thomas Crawford, 25, of Detroit, 23 months to 5 years in prison and $198 in costs for third-degree fleeing from Michigan State Police Trooper Clayton McKone; and a consecutive term of 16 months to 2 years and $68 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Michigan State Police Trooper David Williams July 10 in Benton Township.
Jaquela M. Blackwell, 19, of Ross Street, Benton Harbor, 15 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $2,198 in fines and costs, $182 in restitution and 18 months probation for assaulting/resisting and obstructing a Michigan State Police trooper April 22 in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Trisha F. Harness, 27, of Wil-0-Paw, Coloma, 19 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 43 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, July 13 in Watervliet Township; a concurrent term of 61 days, $198 in costs and $3,610 in restitution for unlawful use of a motor vehicle Feb. 13 in Sodus Township; and a concurrent term of 43 days for failure to appear in court.
Larceny
Hurtis L. Murphy Jr., 43, of Council Drive, Benton Harbor, 30 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $2,500 in restitution for larceny more than $200 but less than $1,000 from another person Nov. 1, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Fraud
Marcus D. Jones, 65, of Broadway Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1-10 years in prison, credit for 50 days served, $198 in costs and $240 in restitution for first-degree retail fraud between April 24 and May 24 at Lowe’s in Benton Township; and a concurrent term of 1-10 years, $198 in costs and $229 in restitution for first-degree retail fraud between April 13 and May 4 at Meijer in Benton Township. Jones was sentenced as a three-time habitual offender.
Niles
Drunken driving
Lawrence J. Jones, 38, of South Bend, 90 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and 1 year of alcohol counseling for operating while intoxicated; and a concurrent term of 90 days and forfeiture of a semi-automatic handgun for carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile May 19 in Oronoko Township.
Assault
Natalie M. Brinkley, 37, of Phelps Street, Buchanan, $658 in fines and costs, 140 days on SCRAM tether and 3 years probation for assault and battery causing serious injury to a Department of Human Services employee March 23 in Buchanan.
Criminal sexual conduct
James L. Kimbrell, 70, of Fedore Road, Buchanan, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $658 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 5 years probation for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion, an assault on a 17-year-old female June 3 at the Village Car Wash in Buchanan.
Other
Nicholas J. Hart, 41, of Bame Avenue, Niles, 180 days in jail, credit for 43 days served, and $68 in costs for unlawful use of a motor vehicle; and a concurrent term of 180 days, $658 in fines and costs and 3 years probation for unarmed robbery July 6 in Buchanan.