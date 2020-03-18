Sentences St. Joseph Drugs
Leanna M. Pagels, 25, of Dick Street, Niles, 90 days in jail, credit for 43 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted absconding on bond Oct. 11, 2019, in St. Joseph; and a concurrent term of 150 days, credit for 65 days served, $198 in costs and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, July 7, 2019, in Benton Township.
Andrew M. Dura, 46, of North Benton Center Road, Benton Harbor, 55 days, credit 55, $198 costs for operating while intoxicated third offense Oct. 3, 2019, in Sodus Township; and a concurrent term of 118 days, credit for 118 days served, $2,338 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Aug. 7, 2019, in Benton Township.
Toma S. Turner, 27, of Pearl Street, Benton Harbor, 10 days in prison and $198 in costs for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, second offense; and 2 consecutive terms of 2-10 years for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon Jan. 15 in Benton Township; and a concurrent term of 2-8 years in prison and $198 in costs for assault with a dangerous weapon, a pistol, Dec. 5, 2019, in Benton Township. Turner was sentenced as a three-time habitual offender.
Savanna A. Williams, 26, of Ponchatrain Drive, New Buffalo, 60 days in jail, credit for 43 days served, $1,938 in fines and costs, 18 months probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine March 19, 2019, in Michiana Village.
Fleeing/resisting police
Jacqueline M. Collis, 34, of LaSalle Avenue, St. Joseph, 90 days in jail, credit for 68 days served, $1,238 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for assaulting/resisting and obstructing St. Joseph Department of Public Safety Officer Daniel Hetrick Oct. 24, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Cory J. Weaver, 41, of Garfield, Coloma, four concurrent terms of 180 days in jail, credit for 16 days served, and $198 in costs for four counts of assaulting/resisting and obstructing police Jan. 16 in Coloma Township.
Fraud/theft/ home invasionCarinna Tisdel, 51, of Heath Court, Benton Harbor, 270 days in jail, credit for 48 days served, $198 in costs and $155 in restitution for first-degree retail fraud Jan. 15 in Benton Township.
Jimmy L. Dyer, 46 of East Britain Avenue, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, and $717 in restitution for stealing/retaining without consent a financial transaction device; Sept. 14, 2019, in Benton Harbor; and a concurrent term of 30 days for contempt of court.
Heather L. Quinn, 32, of Jerrdean Drive, Hartford, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $2,048 in fines and costs, 9 months probation and 40 hours community service for attempted second-degree home invasion Nov. 17, 2005, in Watervliet Township.
Other
Stephen Trevino, 25, of Buss Avenue, Benton Harbor, 48 days in jail, credit for 48 days served, $1,998 in fines and costs, $1,050 in restitution and 2 years probation for malicious destruction of a building valued between $1,000 and $20,000, a jail cell, Jan. 2 in St. Joseph.
Jordan D. Jackson, 23, Brunson Avenue, Benton Harbor, 43 days in jail, credit for 43 days served, $1,238 in fines and costs, forfeiture of a pistol, 18 months probation and license suspended 1 year, restricted after 60 days, for carrying a concealed weapon in an automobile Jan. 21 in Benton Harbor.
Larry L. McCauley Jr., 46, of Columbus Street, Benton Harbor, 3-10 years in prison and $198 in costs for criminal sexual conduct, an assault on a woman, Jan. 15 in Benton Township.
Kacee M. Burgess, 27, of M-140, Watervliet, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $16.43 in restitution for false pretenses less than $200 Dec. 3, 2019, in Watervliet Township.
Niles Drugs
Sarah E. McGraw, 29, of Long Lake Road, Berrien Springs, 6 days in jail, credit for 6 days served, $738 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether, 2 years probation and driver’s license suspended for 180 days, restricted after 30 days, for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Aug. 29, 2019, in Niles Township.
Patrick S. Kuhn, 33, of South bend, 64 days, credit for 64 days served, $898 in fines and costs, 2 years probation, and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for use of a controlled substance, meth, second offense, Dec. 30, 2019, in Niles.
Fleeing/resisting police
Michael C. Jasper, 56, of Sycamore Street, Niles, 2-15 years in prison, credit for 186 days, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing police Aug. 23, 2019, in Niles.
Fraud
Anthony Watkins, 67, of South Bend, 14 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 80 days served, $198 in costs and $1,518 in restitution for first-degree retail fraud Aug. 27, 2019, at Shelton’s Farm Market in Niles Township.
Other
Edward C. Soyk, 27, of Huntly Road, Niles, 180 days in jail, credit for 57 days served and $198 in costs for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle June 30, 2019, in Niles.
Robert A. Davis, 57, of Meadow Lane, Berrien Springs, 180 days in jail, credit for 57 days served, $1,258 in fines and costs, 5 years probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, assaulting a child between the ages of 13 and 16 between Aug. 1, 2012, and Nov. 30, 2012, in Berrien Springs.