Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs
Demarcus A. Cloy, 38, address unknown, 30 months to 40 years in prison, credit for 126 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, July 30, 2019, in Benton Township.
Victoria M. Hampton, 30, of North M-63, Benton Harbor, 160 days in jail, credit for 50 days served, $2,668 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Sept. 2, 2019, in Sodus Township.
Drunken driving
Knoxell D. Pratt, 57, of Agard Avenue, Benton Harbor, 210 days in jail, credit for 6 days served, and $198 in costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense, June 16, 2019, in Benton Township.
Juan J. Juarez, 50, of 48th Avenue, Watervliet, 120 days in jail, $1,996 in fines and costs, 150 days on SCRAM tether and 2 years probation for operating while intoxicated, second offense, Dec. 30, 2019, in Watervliet Township.
Larceny
Laura L. Ruby, 26, of Pipestone Road, Benton Harbor, 1 day in jail, credit for 1 day served, $198 in costs and $400 in restitution for attempted larceny in a building Jan. 4 at Kentucky Fried Chicken in Benton Township.
Assault
Daniel A. Walton, 28, of Waukonda Avenue, Benton Harbor, 57 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 102 days served, and $198 in costs for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, an assault on a woman, April 23, 2019, in Benton Township; and a concurrent term of 102 days and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, April 1, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Albert L. White IV, 30, of East Britain Avenue, Benton Harbor, two consecutive terms of 18 months to 10 years in prison and $798 in costs for carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon; and a concurrent term of 148 days, credit for 148 days served, for domestic violence, an assault on a woman, Oct. 21, 2019, in Benton Township.
Fleeing/resisting police
William S. Richardson, 29, of South Crystal Avenue, Benton Harbor, 1 year in jail, credit for 93 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township Police Officer Tyler Tiefenbach Dec. 22, 2019, in Benton Township.
Other
Tommy M. Sanders Jr., 28, of West May Street, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, a jail tether, Dec. 16, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Kimberly Ruth-Ann Molter, 53, of Biastock Road, Benton Harbor, 58 days in jail, credit for 58 days served, $1,118 in fines and costs and 1 year probation for unlawful use of a motor vehicle Jan. 26 in Bainbridge Township.
Elizabeth A. Klank, 44, of Red Arrow Highway, Bridgman, 58 days in jail, credit for 58 days served, $2,338 in fines and costs, $5,992 in restitution and 18 months probation for uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, between Oct. 29 and Nov. 1, 2019, in Lincoln Township.
Bryan G. Kelley, 21, of Dixon, Mo., 90 days in jail, credit for 58 days served, and $198 in costs for possession of a firearm by a felon Jan. 26 in Benton Township.
Niles
Computer crimes
Quantell J. Verse, 31, of South Fifth Street, Niles, 4 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $738 in fines and costs, 1 year probation and 100 hours community service for attempted use of a computer to commit a crime Dec. 2, 2019, in Niles.
Fleeing/resisting police
Diamond R. King, 34, no permanent address, 56 days in jail, credit for 56 days served, and $198 in costs for fourth-degree fleeing police Jan. 28 in Niles Township.
Larceny
Robert L. Gray, 41, of Manistee, $648 in fines and costs, $1,756 in restitution for larceny in a building, Oct. 27, 2013, in Niles Township.
Sex crimes
Jordan T. Stockdale, 19, of East Bertrand Road, Niles, $2,198 in fines and costs for distributing sexually explicit material to a child June 19, 2019, in Niles Township.
Assault
Jeffrey R. Moll, 53, of East Ferry Street, Niles, 75 days in jail, credit for 69 days served, $598 in fines and costs, 120 days on tether and 3 years probation for attempted assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a man with an automobile, Aug. 20, 2019, in Niles.