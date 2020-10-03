Sentences
St. Joseph
Tampering with tether
Dondrell A. Blackmore Jr., 21, of Thurgood Street, Benton Harbor, 160 days in jail, credit for 115 days served, and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, removing a jail tether, Jan. 29 in Benton Harbor; and two concurrent terms of 30 days for contempt of court, a bond violation, and failure to appear in court.
Devin Q. Perry, 25, of Linden Street, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 18 days served, and $198 in costs for tampering with an electronic device, removing a jail tether, July 20 in Benton Harbor.
Drugs
Jamie L. Sexton, 33, of Taylor, Mich., 90 days in jail, credit for 9 days served, $558 in fines and costs and driver’s license suspended for 1 year for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, second offense, May 20 in Watervliet Township.
Child support
Sylvester D. Boyd, 39, of Bishop Avenue, Benton Harbor, 46 days in jail, credit for 46 days served, $698 in fines and costs, $19,008 in restitution and 5 years probation for failure to pay child support between April 1, 2015, and Dec. 31, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Assault
Matthew J. Ory, 40, of Meadowbrook Road, Eau Claire, two concurrent terms of 180 days in jail, $2,418 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 2 years probation for assault with a dangerous weapon, an assault on a man with a rifle; and brandishing a rifle in pubic Aug. 3 in Bainbridge Township.
Assaulting/resisting police
Dontrell D. Nance, 22, of Council Drive, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township Police officer Connor Korenchuk Aug. 16 in Benton Township.
Jennifer L. Riddle, 41, of Hartford, 60 days in jail, credit for 42 days served, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Michigan State Police Officer Andrew Ruch April 18 in Watervliet Township.
Other
Emalee J. Anderson, 25, of Hendrix Lane, Niles, 180 days in jail, credit for 110 days served, $2,238 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for making a false report of a felony, criminal sexual conduct, May 3 in St. Joseph.