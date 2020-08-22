Sentences
St. Joseph
Assault
Tyriese D. Williams Jr., 26, of Blossom Lane, Benton Harbor, 45 days in jail, credit for 18 days served, for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Township Police Officer Scott Scalf and assault or assault and battery upon Joquay Travis; and a concurrent term of 45 days and $1,698 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and completion of the Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program for fourth-degree fleeing police Dec. 31, 2019, in Benton Township.
Larceny
Niesha M. Walker, 20, of River Terrace, Benton Harbor, 6 days in jail, credit for 6 days served, $2,418 in fines and costs, 120 days on tether and 2 years probation for larceny in a building, June 7 at a house in Benton Township.
Other
Corey M. Bland Jr., 19, of Thresher Avenue, Benton Harbor, 26 days in jail, credit for 26 days served, $1,618 in fines and costs, $3,802 in restitution, 60 days on tether and 2 years probation for unlawful use of a motor vehicle April 4 in Royalton Township.
Niles
Weapons violation
Jeremy M. Grierson, 34, of Barron Lake Road, Niles, 90 days in jail, credit for 46 days served, $598 in fines and costs, 2 years probation and forfeiture of a pistol and ammunition for possession of weapons/ammunition by a felon June 26 in Niles.