Sentences
St. Joseph
Drugs
Darnell D. Moore, 27, of Blossom Lane, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 270 days in jail, credit for 43 days served, for use of narcotics or cocaine and assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Corey Radosevich Oct. 17, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Brandon D. Dowling, 36, of Paw Paw Lake Road, Coloma, two concurrent terms of 61 days in jail, credit for 61 days served, $2,138 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for assaulting/resisting/obstructing and injuring Coloma Township Police Officer Phillip Kennedy and use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, March 3 in Coloma Township; and a concurrent term of 50 days, credit for 17 days served, for failure to appear in court.
Emilio N. Carrillo, 25, of Highland, Ind., 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, and $1,658 in fines and costs for maintaining a drug vehicle April 16 in Bridgman.
Threat of terrorism
Patrick B. Donahue, 39, of Emerson Drive, St. Joseph, two concurrent terms of 1 year in jail, credit for 42 days served, for attempted false reporting a threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime July 25 in Lincoln Township. Donahue, saying he was upset because he was being evicted from his home, sent emails to two local television stations threatening to “go on a rampage,” according to court records. According to a police report, he stated in the emails that he is “the Messiah” and that “This world should have treated me better. Now all will pay.”
Niles
Larceny
Courtney P. Nixon, 24, of East Washington Street, Berrien Springs, $408 in fines and costs, $779 in restitution and 18 months probation for larceny in a building June 15 at a home on Michigan Street in Berrien Springs.
Drugs
Charles S. Pegan, 25, of Michigan Street, Niles, 16 days in jail, credit for 16 days served, $658 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for use of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, second offense, Feb. 2 in Niles.
Other
Aaron J. Davis, 31, of Walton Road, Niles, 8 days in jail, credit for 8 days served, $348 in fines and costs, 90 days on tether and 2 years probation for distributing sexually explicit material to a child April 24 in Niles Township.