Sentences St. Joseph Fleeing/escaping
Shawn M. McCrary, 31, of 82nd Street, Coloma, 150 days in jail, $198 in costs and $200 in restitution for attempting to escape while being sentenced in a Berrien County courtroom for a previous crime, Feb. 14, in St. Joseph. During McCrary’s unsuccessful attempt to flee, the wooden gate that separates the public from court officials was broken, and Court Officer Paul Grenon Sr. was injured, according to court records.
Uttering/publishing
Joshua D. Varner, 31, of Winthrop Harbor, IL, 196 days in jail, credit for 196 days served, and $198 in costs for attempted uttering and publishing a false, forged, altered or counterfeit record, a check, May 22, 2019, in Coloma.
Drugs
Reginald L. Williams, 33, of Harbor Bluff Court, Benton Harbor, 18 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 66 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine; and a concurrent term of 18 months to 5 years and $68 in costs for possession of a firearm by a felon Aug. 29, 2019, in Coloma.
Drunken driving
Jeffery M. Bowling, 36, of Moravia, Buchanan, 18 months to 5 years in prison, credit for 54 days served, and $198 in costs for operating while intoxicated, third offense, Sept. 6, 2019, in Benton Township.
Home invasion
Justin M. Stewart, 32, of Mishawaka, Ind., 23 months to 15 years in prison, credit for 78 days served, and $198 in costs for second-degree home invasion; and a concurrent term of 23 months to 5 years and $68 in costs for possession of a firearm by a felon Jan. 22 at a house in Three Oaks Township.
False pretenses
Demetrius D. Williams, 19, of Kline Avenue, Benton Harbor, 90 days in jail, credit for 56 days served, and $1,658 in fines and costs for false pretenses $1,000 to $20,000 July 17, 2019, in Benton Township. Williams falsely reported employment and income on a loan application at a car dealership, according to court records.
Larceny
Glenn M. Merritt Jr., 43, no permanent address, 120 days in jail, credit for 58 days served, $1,558 in fines and costs and $197 in restitution for attempted larceny $1,000 to $20,000, stealing a utility trailer and chairs Jan. 27 in Coloma Township.