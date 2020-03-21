Sentences
St. Joseph
Fleeing/resisting police
Cory P. Willis, 46, of Reeder Street, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $2,138 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether and 18 months probation for assaulint/resisting and obstructing Berrien County Sheriff’s Deputy Davis Zizkovsky Oct. 23, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Adrian H. Hurd, 29, of Hastings Street, Benton Harbor, 35 days in jail, credit for 35 days, and $198 in costs for assaulting/resisting and obstructing Benton Harbor Public Safety Officer Drew Wagner April 7, 2018, in Benton Harbor.
Fraud/theft
Telena D. Waddle, 42, of East First Street, Lawton, 8 days in jail, credit for 8 days served, $2,018 in fines and costs and 1 year probation for attempted identity theft, using another person’s information to obtain a social security card, June 20, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
William B. Baggett, 44, of Barbara Street, Benton Harbor, 180 days in jail and $198 in costs for attempted first-degree retail fraud Jan. 21 at Meijer in Benton Township.
Drugs
Brian K. Nichols, 53, of Beverly Court, Benton Harbor, 1 year in jail, credit for 47 days served, $2,308 in fines and costs, 120 days on tether, 3 years probation, completion of the Kalmamazoo Probation Enhancement Program and driver’s license suspended for 1 year, restricted after 60 days, of delivery/manufacture of narcotics, less than 50 grams cocaine, Feb. 12, 2019, in Benton Township.
Lori A. Miller, 44, of Red Arrow Highway, Benton Harbor, 17 days in jail, credit for 17 days served, $2,318 in fines and costs and 2 years probation for possession of narcotics, less than 25 grams cocaine, April 11, 2019, in Benton Township.
Michael J. Thompson, 27, of Wauceda, Benton Harbor, two concurrent terms of 7-40 years in prison, credit for 84 days served, and $266 in costs for two counts of delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine; and a concurrent term of 2-15 years and $68 in costs for manufacturing or distributing an imitation controlled substance between April 4, 2019, and June 12, 2019, in Benton Township. Thompson was sentenced as a four-time habitual offender.
Weapons violation
Dwayne W. Leslie, 30, of Milwaukee, Wis., 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $898 in fines and costs and forfeiture of a handgun for possession of a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle Jan. 1 in Benton Township.
Home invasion/larceny
Tanesha M. Roseburgh, 20, of Columbus Avenue, Benton Harbor, 80 days in jail, credit for 80 days served, $2,288 in fines and costs, and 18 months probation for third-degree home invasion Nov. 9, 2019, in Benton Harbor.
Ashley L. Camp, 28, of Florence Street, Niles, 48 days in jail, credit for 48 days served, $1,778 in fines and costs, 18 months probation and 40 hours community service for third-degree home invasion Jan. 22 in Three Oaks Township.
Kimin W. Davis, 43, of Hoyt Street, St. Joseph, 120 days in jail, credit for 4 days served, $2,578 in fines and costs, $,2858 in restitution and 2 years probation for larceny from the person, June 9, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Assault
James E. Chaddock, 48, of Beverly Shores, Ind., 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,758 in fines and costs and 5 years probation for second-degree criminal secual conduct, an assault on a woman, July 24, 2019, in New Buffalo Township.
Kelly M. Leonard, 36, of Territorial Road, Benton Harbor, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,335 in fines and costs, 60 days on tether and 1 year probation for domestic violence, an assault on a man, Sept. 15, 2019, in Benton Township.
Other
Jeffrey S. Niedbalski, 37, of South Bend, 120 days in jail, credit for 82 days served, $198 in costs and $240 in restitution for receiving/concealing stolen property Dec. 19, 2019, in New Buffalo Township.
Andrea J. Medo, 23, of South San Martine, Stevensville, 30 days in jail, credit for 30 days served, $1,758 in fines and costs, $6,614 in restitution, 90 days on SCRAM tether and 2 years probation for being an accessory after the fact to a felony, an assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, Dec. 1, 2019, in St. Joseph.
Niles
Armed robbery
Jahari D. Lenoir, 21, of South Bend, 40 months to 10 years in prison, credit for 107 days served, $258 in costs and $3,350 in restitution for armed robbery Nov. 30, 2019, in Niles Township.
Drugs
Nicolas B. Washington, 41, of Buchanan Place, Buchanan, 51 months to 20 years in prison, credit for 5 days served, and $198 in costs for delivery/manufacture of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, Oct. 3, 2019, in Buchanan.
Gerald L. Pond Jr., 56, of Maple Street, Niles, 3 days in jail, credit for 3 days served, $838 in fines and costs, 18 months probation and driver’s license suspended for 180 days for maintaining a drug house Sept. 26, 2019, in Niles.
Drunken driving
Steven R. Spenner, 21, of Pokagon Road, Berrien Center, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $1,700 in fines and costs, $29,579 in restitution, 120 days on SCRAM tether and 18 months probation for operating while intoxicated, second offense, Oct. 20, 2019, in Berrien Township.
Other
Tammy S. Rowe, 48, of North Main Street, Buchanan, 2 days in jail, credit for 2 days served, $838 in fines and costs and 18 months probation for interfering with an electronic communication device, a cell phone, Jan. 12 in Niles.