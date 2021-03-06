Berrien County continues to give more and more doses of COVID-19 vaccine each week.
This week providers administered 7,193 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state figures. Providers had given 6,999 doses last week, 3,336 doses the week before and 5,938 doses the week before that.
As of Thursday, Berrien County vaccine providers had given 41,787 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 16,245 of those being second doses.
That means, as of Thursday, about 20 percent of Berrien County residents have received at least the first dose of vaccine, while 13 percent are fully vaccinated.
Last Thursday, the county was at about 18 percent having received their first dose and 9 percent fully vaccinated.
Health experts have said a geographical area needs to reach at least 70 percent fully vaccinated before heard immunity is reached.
Berrien County vaccine providers received 1,500 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, according to the state. In addition, Cass County got 700 doses and Van Buren County got 1,100 doses.
Berrien case data update
New cases of COVID-19 increased in Berrien County this week for the first time since early January.
The county recorded 163 new cases this week. That’s compared to 119 cases last week, 122 cases the week before and 151 cases the week before that.
While new cases ticked up, recoveries are still outpacing new cases. The county recorded 218 recoveries this week. Last week it recorded 259 recoveries. Recoveries are defined as people alive 30 days after a positive COVID-19 test.
Berrien County recorded six new COVID-19 deaths this week. Last week the county had recorded four deaths and the week before, three deaths.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 586 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 647 active cases last Friday.
In total, since the start of the pandemic, Berrien County has recorded 10,795 COVID-19 cases, 9,989 recoveries, 220 confirmed deaths, 18 presumed deaths and 895 presumed COVID-19 cases. That’s an additional 24 presumed cases over last Friday.
After holding steady at about 12 most of the week, Spectrum Health Lakeland reported its COVID-19 positive patient count at eight on Friday morning. That makes the average number of patients admitted this week 11. Last week the average was also 11.
Van Buren/Cass
New COVID-19 cases in Van Buren and Cass counties remained steady for a third week in a row this week.
Van Buren County recorded 45 new COVID-19 cases this week and one new death. Last week the county recorded 40 new cases and no new deaths.
Cass County recorded 64 new COVID-19 cases this week and no new deaths. Last week the county recorded 55 new cases and one death.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 4,742 cases and 85 deaths. Cass County has recorded 3,653 cases and 60 deaths.
As of Thursday, vaccine providers in Van Buren County had given 17,601 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,646 of those being second doses.
That equates to nearly 20 percent of the county’s population that has received at least the first dose of vaccine.
Van Buren County providers gave an additional 2,577 doses over last Thursday. The previous week, providers gave 2,899 doses.
Vaccine providers in Cass County had given 6,642 doses of vaccine as of Thursday, with 1,888 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 11 percent of the county’s population that has received at least the first dose of vaccine.
Cass County providers gave an additional 1,254 doses this week over last Thursday. The previous week, providers gave 1,205 doses.