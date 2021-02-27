Berrien County vaccine providers this week were still able to give double the number of vaccines they gave last week, despite a vaccine clinic being postponed due to delays in a shipment.
This week providers administered 6,999 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data. Providers had given 3,336 doses last week, and 5,938 doses the previous week.
As of Thursday, 34,594 doses of vaccine had been administered in Berrien County, with 11,248 of those being second doses.
That equates to about 18.8 percent of Berrien County’s eligible population that has received at least their first dose of the vaccine and 9.1 percent that is totally vaccinated. Only people 16 years old and older are currently approved to get the vaccine.
Berrien case data update
The steady decline in new COVID-19 cases in Berrien County started to plateau this week.
The county recorded 119 new COVID-19 cases for the week. That’s similar to the 122 cases the county recorded last week, but still down from the 151 new cases the week before that.
The county recorded four COVID-19 deaths this week. Last week the county had recorded three deaths.
Recoveries came in at 259 this week, compared to 310 recoveries last week.
With the deaths and recoveries, Berrien County has about 647 active cases. Last Friday, the county was at 791 active cases, and the Friday before that, 982.
In total, since the start the pandemic, the county has recorded 10,632 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 9,771 recoveries, 214 confirmed deaths, 18 presumed deaths and 871 presumed COVID-19 cases. That’s an additional eight presumed cases over last week.
The average number of COVID-19 patients admitted each day at Spectrum Health Lakeland dropped to 11 this week. The hospital averaged 16 patients a day last week and 19 patients a day the week before that.
Van Buren/Cass
Case numbers have continued to be steady in Van Buren and Cass counties.
Van Buren County recorded 40 new COVID-19 cases this and no new deaths. Last week the county recorded 47 new cases and also no deaths.
Cass County recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases this week and one death. Last week the county recorded 46 cases and five deaths.
In total, Van Buren County has recorded 4,697 cases and 84 deaths. Cass County has recorded 3,589 cases and 60 deaths.
As of Thursday, Van Buren County providers had administered 15,024 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with about 4,920 of those being second doses. That equates to about 16.8 percent of the county’s eligible population that has received at least the first dose of vaccine.
The county administered an additional 2,899 doses over last Thursday. That’s up from the previous week when the county had administered 2,352 doses.
Cass County has now administered 5,388 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with about 1,465 of those being second doses. That equates to about 9.2 percent of the county’s eligible population that has received at least their first dose.
The county administered an additional 1,205 doses over last Thursday. That’s up from the previous week when the county had administered 939 doses.