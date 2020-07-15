BERRIEN SPRINGS — Although the Berrien County Youth Fair has been canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fair officials have already made moves for next year.
The fair’s board of directors announced this week that it will bring back this year’s artists to the 2021 schedule.
The 2021 entertainment schedule will be as follows:
Aug. 16: Truck and Tractor Pull
Aug. 17: Circus Continental
Aug. 18: The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest Emily Ann Roberts
Aug. 19: Granger Smith with special guest Earl Dibbles, Jr.
Aug. 20: Demolition Derby
Aug. 21: Bullmania
Patrons who had previously bought tickets for the 2020 BCYF grandstand shows can expect to be contacted by email from Ticket Sauce (the ticket provider) or phone (if an email was not provided at the time of ticket purchase) with options for their tickets.
All tickets will automatically roll over with the same seats that were bought this year, unless ticket holders fill out a refund form. Ticket holders will be given the option for a credit for future ticket purchases, or be issued a refund.
All requests for credits or refunds must be made in response to the email by July 31, 2020. After July 31, tickets will automatically roll over to the 2021 shows.
Ticket holders with questions regarding the ticket refunding are asked to call the fair office at 269-473-4251.
In mid-June, fair officials announced the youth fair would be canceled, with plans for a showcase for only the youth exhibitors and their parents/guardians this August.
The showcase, which is being called “Where Youth are Essential,” will be held Aug. 15-23.
The youth fair will return for its 75th anniversary, which will run Aug. 16-21, 2021 with the theme of “Diamonds are Fair-ever.”