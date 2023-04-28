BERRIEN SPRINGS — Berrien County Youth Fair exhibitor handbooks are available at several locations in the county.
Books and entry forms may be picked up at the fair office in Berrien Springs, all Berrien County public libraries, the Berrien County 4-H office and the following Berrien County businesses:
Baroda City Mills in Baroda
Country Heritage Credit Union in Buchanan
Tractor Supply Co. and Rural King in Niles
Watervliet Fruit Exchange in Watervliet
Siefert’s Farm Supply in Three Oaks
Tractor Supply Co. in Stevensville
Exhibitor handbooks can also be viewed online by specific department or the full book at www.bcyf.org. Exhibitor handbooks contain information on how to exhibit, exhibitor rules, registration deadlines and a complete listing of all classes available.
Exhibitors must be 5-20 years old to exhibit all animals, including livestock and still exhibits.
The fair office is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. A special drop box is located outside the office doors and contains a supply of books and entry forms. Completed entry forms may be left in the slot of the drop box, mailed to the fair office, P.O. Box 7, Berrien Springs, MI 49103, or hand delivered during office hours.
Contact the fair office at 473-4251 or by emailing entry@bcyf.org with questions.
This year’s fair theme is “Summer Safari,” which runs Aug. 14-19.