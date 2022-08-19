Cats/Dogs
Showmanship
Cat, Showmanship, Young Junior Division, Vivvian G. Zizkovsky, Stevensville; Colton Whitson, Galien.
Cat, Showmanship, Junior Division, Elijah H. Fowler, Buchanan; Lily A. Mast, Niles.
Cat, Showmanship, Intermediate Division, Addison C. Zizkovsky, Stevensville; Lillian M. Zizkovsky, Stevensville.
Cat, Showmanship, Senior Division, Sydney E. Melton, Baroda; Ross Clare, Sodus.
Grand Champion, Cat, Showmanship, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Kerner Trophy, Sydney E. Melton, Baroda; Reserve Grand Champion, Cat, Showmanship, Kent and Kurt Kerner Trophy, Lillian M. Zizkovsky, Stevensville.
Champion, Long Hair, Cat, Allison Kerner Medallion, Addison C. Zizkovsky, Stevensville; Reserve Champion, Long Hair, Cat, Allison Kerner Medallion, Paul M. Pirri, Niles.
Champion, Short Hair, Cat, Allison Kerner Medallion, Brady R. Pullins, Coloma; Reserve Champion, Short Hair, Cat, Allison Kerner Medallion, Cameron Whitson, Galien.
Grand Champion, Cat, Denise’s Grooming Service Trophy, Brady R. Pullins, Coloma; Reserve Grand Champion, Cat, Maroney Family Trophy, Addison C. Zizkovsky, Stevensville.
Champion Kitten, 4 Flags Farm / Way Out West Medallion, Heavyn R. Swetay, Watervliet; Reserve Champion, Kitten, 4 Flags Farm – Way Out West Medallion, Lily A. Mast, Niles.
Best, Cat, Costume, 4 Flags Farm – Way Out West Medallion, Lillian M. Zizkovsky, Stevensville; Reserve, Best, Cat, Costume, 4 Flags Farm-Way Out West Medallion, Liam J. Williams, Berrien Springs.
Best, Decorated, Cat Cage, Liam J. Williams, Berrien Springs.
Judges’ Award, Best Personality, Brandi Morse Award, Sydney E. Melton, Baroda.
Rabbits
Showmanship
Breeding, Showmanship, Pocket Pet
Californian, Best of Breed, Ruth Heidinger – Cathy Jarman Trophy, Alexander Patton, Galien; Californian, Best Opposite, Alexander Patton, Galien.
Satin, Best of Breed, Green Family Trophy, Lily A. Mast, Niles; Satin, Best Opposite, Kyra J. Krieger, Coloma.
Mini Loop, Best of Breed, Russell and Janet Scott Trophy, Emily J. Holt, Buchanan; Mini Lop, Best Opposite, Adeline C. Wetzel, Buchanan.
Fuzzy Lop, Best of Breed, Ruth Heidinger Trophy, Riley P. Kehrer, Buchanan; Fuzzy Lop, Best Opposite, Logan D. Boyle, St. Joseph.
English Lop, Best of Breed, Russell and Janet Scott Trophy, Levi W. Pounders, Coloma; English Lop, Best Opposite, Madison Pounders, Coloma.
Himalayan, Best of Breed, Memory of Jim Walter Trophy, Riley P. Kehrer, Buchanan.
Silver Marten, Best of Breed, Janke Family Trophy, Riley P. Kehrer, Buchanan; Silver Marten, Best Opposite, Amani Allen, Watervliet.
Harlequin, Best of Breed, Green Family Trophy, Adian E. Allmon, Coloma; Harlequin, Best Opposite, Dylan J. Nelson, Coloma.
Rex, Best of Breed, Greg Orchards Trophy, Penelope Pellett, Niles; Rex, Best Opposite, Ayla P. Kenney, Niles.
English Spot, Best of Breed, Brian Zimmerman Trophy, Renee Rinehart, Benton Harbor; English Spot, Best Opposite, Ava Hoskins, Buchanan.
Holland Lop, Best of Breed, Robert Rowen Family Trophy, Abby M. Kuespert, Niles; Holland Lop, Best Opposite, Logan D. Boyle, St. Joseph.
Havana, Best of Breed, Janke Insurance Agency Trophy, Zachary Shall, Watervliet; Havana Best Opposite, Madeline Janke, Benton Harbor.
Dutch, Best of Breed, Memory of Dick and Julie Skinner Trophy, Riley P. Kehrer, Buchanan; Dutch, Best Opposite, Emmaline J. Fox, Buchanan.
Miniature Rex, Best Breed, Janke Insurance Agency Trophy, Jessica R. Fox, Niles; Miniature Rex, Best Opposite, Gavin H. Patterson, Berrien Springs.
Dwarf Hotot, Best of Breed, Green Family Trophy, Aiden R. Conley, Baroda; Dwarf Hotot, Best Opposite, Aiden R. Conley, Baroda.
Polish, Best of Breed, Green Family Trophy, Brayden R. Lawson, Galien; Polish, Best Opposite, Rosalie G. Pirri, Niles.
Netherland Dwarf, Best of Breed, Don Byers Family Trophy, Lucy Madison, Baroda; Netherland Dwarf, Best Opposite, Abby M. Kuespert, Niles.
Jersey Wooly, Best of Breed, Dave Nicely Family Trophy, Ingrid G. Kublick, Benton Harbor; Jersey Wooly, Best Opposite, Mason Z. Kehrer, Stevensville.
Tans, Best of Breed, Fred and Pat Macholz Trophy, Ava Hoskins, Buchanan; Tans, Best Opposite, Ava Hoskins, Buchanan.
Best of Show, Rabbits, Jon Totzke Memorial Trophy Kayla Kiggins, Buchanan; Reserve Best of Show, Rabbits, Frank and Shannon Hanks Trophy, Mason Z. Kehrer, Stevensville.