Horticulture
Participants: Niji Eisenhart, Baroda; Morgan Hein, Buchanan; Abigail King, Three Oaks; Lizzie King, Three Oaks; Drake Mann, Eau Clair; Abagail Moody, Buchanan; Bella Moody, Buchanan; Lillian Moore, Three Oaks; Matthew Moore, Three Oaks; Samantha Pankratz, Stevensville; Aden Wolf, Eau Claire; Serenity Wolf, Eau Claire.
Sheep
Showmanship
Senior Division, Champion, Trent George, Niles; Reserve Champion, Logan Kohler, Niles.
Intermediate Division, Champion, Drew George, Niles; Reserve Champion, Ryan Murphy, Niles.
Junior Division, Champion, Amelia Neff, Niles; Reserve Champion, Jenna Demski, Sodus.
Young Junior Division, Champion, Bryce Neff, Niles; Reserve Champion, Danica Britton, Niles.
Grand Champion, Showman, Trent George, Niles; Reserve Grand Champion, Showman, Drew George, Niles.
Breeding
Black Face Ewe, first place, Parker Lyden, Niles.
Black Face Ram, first place, Parker Lyden, Niles.
White Face Ewe, first place, Trent George, Niles; second place, Ryan Murphy, Niles.
White Face, Yearling, Ewe, first place, Drew George, Niles.
White Face, Ram, first place, Drew George, Niles; second place, Ryan Murphy, Niles.
Champion, Ewe, Lamb, Drew George, Niles; Reserve Champion, Ewe, Lamb, Trent George, Niles.
Champion, Ram, Drew George, Niles; Reserve Champion, Ram, Ryan Murphy, Niles
Market Ewes
Class 1: first place, Jadden Smith, Eau Claire; second place, Darrin Burgoyne, Buchanan; third place, Amara Smith, Eau Claire.
Class 2: first place, Ryan Murphy, Niles; second place, Amelia Neff, Niles; third place, Megan Demski, Sodus.
Class 3: first place, Drew George, Niles; second place, Emilee Demski, Sodus; third place, Jenna Demski, Sodus.
Champion, Market Ewe, Drew George, Niles; Reserve Champion, Market Ewe, Ryan Murphy, Niles.
Market Wethers
Class 1: first place, Audrey Terry, Niles; second place, Bryce Neff, Niles; third place, Ayshia Smith, Eau Claire.
Class 2: first place, Logan Kohler, Niles; second place, Lukas Dehart, Niles; third place, Danica Britton, Niles.
Class 3: first place, Trent George, Niles; second place, Logan Tharp, Niles
Champion, Wether, Trent George, Niles; Reserve Champion, Wether, Logan Tharp, Niles.
Overall, Champion, Market Lamb, Trent George, Niles; Overall, Reserve Champion, Market Lamb, Logan Tharp, Niles.
Beef
Carcass
Grand Champion, Josh Kaminski, Union Pier; Reserve, Grand Champion, Lillian Moore, Three Oaks; third place, Matthew Moore, Three Oaks; fourth place, Bob Zeilke, Coloma; fifth place, Jason Zeilke, Coloma; sixth place, James Kaminski, Union Pier, seventh place, Annette Donner, Three Oaks.
Rate of Gain, first place, Josh Kaminski, Union Pier; second place, Bob Zeilke, Coloma; third place, Annette Donner, Three Oaks; fourth place, Jason Zeilke, Coloma; fifth place, Matthew Moore, Three Oaks; sixth place, James Kaminski, Union Pier; seventh place, Lillian Moore, Three Oaks.
Showmanship
Senior Division, Champion, Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien; Reserve Champion, Dylan Crocker, Buchanan.
Intermediate Division, Champion, Drew George, Niles; Reserve Champion, Megan Brunke, Eau Claire.
Junior Division, Champion, Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire; Reserve Champion, Katelyn Dargus, Buchanan.
Young Junior Division, Champion, Brayden Holt, Buchanan.
5 Year Old Division, Champion, Henley Warda, Niles; Reserve Champion, Morgan Hein, Buchanan.
Grand Champion, Overall, Showman, Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien; Reserve Grand Champion, Overall Showman, Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire.
Breeding Females
Hereford Female, Champion, Emily Holt, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Brady Dombrowksi, Buchanan.
Angus Female, Champion, Drew George, Niles; Reserve Champion, Katelyn Dargus, Buchanan.
Simmental Female, Champion, Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire; Reserve Champion, Cora Weinberg, Buchanan.
Chianina Female, Champion, Sierra Anstey, Baroda.
AORB Female, Champion, Henley Warda, Niles; Reserve Champion, Coy Weinberg, Buchanan.
Commercial Heifer, Champion, Collin Pinkerton, Buchanan.
Grand Champion, Female, Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire; Reserve Grand Champion, Female, Drew George, Niles; third place, Overall, Female, Katelyn Dargus, Buchanan; fourth place, Overall Female, Henley Warda, Niles; fifth place, Overall, Female, Emily Holt, Buchanan.
Feeder Calves
British, Feeder Calf, Champion, Ella Totzke, Baroda; Reserve Champion, Adisyn Dombrowski, Buchanan.
AOB, Feeder Calf, Champion, Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire; Reserve Champion, Megan Brunke, Eau Claire.
Dairy Feeder, Calf, Champion, Tyler Klopfenstein, Galien.
Grand Champion, Feeder Calf, Kylie Brunke, Eau Claire; Reserve Grand Champion, Feeder Calf, Megan Brunke, Eau Claire.
Market Beef
Shorthorn, Champion, Cora Schau, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien.
Hereford, Champion, Wyatt Baker, Niles.
Angus, Champion, Adam Eger, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Kyle Kirk, Three Oaks.
Simmental, Champion, Erica Mitchell, Buchanan.
Chianina, Champion, Megan Brunke, Eau Claire.
Crossbred, Champion, Dylan Crocker, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Adyson Baker, Buchanan.
Dairy Steer. Champion, Tyler Klopfenstein, Galien; Reserve Champion, Lillian Moore, Three Oaks.
Market Heifer, Champion, Hailey Hauch, Galien.
Market Beef, Grand Champion, Megan Brunke, Eau Claire; Reserve Grand Champion, Market Beef, Dylan Crocker, Buchanan; third place, Overall, Market Beef, Cora Schau, Buchanan; fourth place, Overall, Market Beef, Katrena Klopfenstein, Galien; fifth place, Overall, Market Beef, Adam Eger, Buchanan.
Rate of Gain
Hereford, Champion, Wyatt Baker, Niles.
Shorthorn, Champion, Cora Schau, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Ella Totzke, Baroda.
Angus, Champion, Kyle Kirk, Three Oaks; Reserve Champion, Adam Eger, Buchanan.
Simmental, Champion, Erica Mitchell, Buchanan.
Crossbred, Champion, Adyson Baker, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Kyle Kirk, Three Oaks.
Dairy
Champion, Jericho Britton, Niles; Reserve Champion, Lillian Moore, Three Oaks.
Market Heifer, Champion, Hailey Hauch, Galien.
Grand Champion, Megan Brunke, Chianina, Eau Claire; Reserve Grand Champion, Kyle Kirk, Angus, Three Oaks.
Crafts
Participants: Maria Bugrim, St. Joseph; Niji Eisenhart, Baroda; Morgan Hein, Buchanan; Brody Hoover, Stevensville; Samuel Howell, Berrien Springs; Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan; Molly-Kate Johnson, St. Joseph; Kara King, Berrien Springs; Kristina King, Berrien Springs; Melia King, Berrien Springs; Drake Mann, Eau Claire; Lillian Moore, Three Oaks; Matthew Moore, Three Oaks; Jessa Rydwelski, Buchanan; Karen Smith, Stevensville; Aden Wolf, Eau Claire; Serenity Wolf, Eau Claire.
Dogs
Participants
Obedience: Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire; Catherine Madison, Baroda; Lucy Madison, Baroda; Mary Madison, Baroda; Rachel Madison, Baroda; Thomas Madison, Baroda; Ruthann Farrar, Benton Harbor; Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire; Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire.
Rally: Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire; Catherine Madison, Baroda; Lucy Madison, Baroda; Mary Madison, Baroda; Rachel Madison, Baroda; Thomas Madison, Baroda; Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire; Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire.
Agility: Ruthann Farrar, Benton Harbor; Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire; Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire; Catherine Madison, Baroda; Lucy Madison, Baroda; Mary Madison, Baroda; Rachel Madison, Baroda; Thomas Madison, Baroda; Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire.
Handling: Mary Madison, Baroda; Thomas Madison, Baroda; Ruthann Farrar, Benton Harbor; Katelyn Garrison, Eau Claire; Catherine Madison, Baroda; Lucy Madison, Baroda; Keziah Metz, Sodus; Noah Metz, Sodus; Matthew Carpenter, Eau Claire; Alyssa Garrison, Eau Claire; Rachel Madison, Baroda.
Goats
Pygmy – Showmanship
Junior Division, Champion, Leilani Britton, Niles.
Intermediate Division, Champion, Brianna Hoy, Watervliet; Reserve Champion, Jessica Fox, Buchanan.
Dairy – Showmanship
Senior Division, Champion, Sara Jackemeyer, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Olivia Elliott, Baroda.
Intermediate Division, Champion, Emma Kiggins, Niles; Reserve Champion, Kloe Kiggins, Niles.
Junior Division, Champion, Riley Gamso, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Carter Patterson, Berrien Springs.
Young Junior Division; Champion, Kennedy Hartley, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Nolan Patterson, Berrien Springs.
Boer – Showmanship
Intermediate Division, Champion, Emma Zeiger, Three Oaks; Reserve Champion, Madison Mullen, Galien.
Junior Division, Champion, Amelia Neff, Niles; Reserve Champion, Brayden Schwark, Galien.
Young Junior Division, Champion, Preston Baker, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Jase Baker, Buchanan.
Boer – Goats
Junior Division, Boer, Does, under 6 months: first place, Madison Hardt, Coloma; second place, Brayden Schwark, Galien; third place, Lily Mullen, Galien.
Junior Division, Boer, Does, 6 months to under 9 months: first place, Jessica Fox, Buchanan.
Junior Division, Boer, Does, 9 months to under 12 months: first place, Amelia Neff, Niles.
Champion, Junior Division, Boer, Doe, Amelia Neff, Niles; Reserve Champion, Junior Division, Boer, Doe, Madison Hardt, Coloma.
Junior Division, Boer, Does, 12 months to under 16 months: first place, Amelia Neff, Niles.
Junior Division, Boer, Does, 16 months to under 20 months: first place, Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire; second place, Brayden Schwark, Galien; third place, Madison Hardt, Coloma.
Champion, Boer, Yearling, Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire; Reserve Champion, Boer, Yearling, Amelia Neff, Niles.
Senior Division, Boer, Does, under 24 months: first place, Brayden Schwark, Galien; second place, Madison Hardt, Coloma.
Senior Division, Boer, Does, 24 months to under 36 months: first place, Adyson Baker, Buchanan.
Senior Division, Does, 36 months and over: first place, Brayden Schwark, Galien; second place, Madison Hardt, Coloma.
Champion, Senior Division, Boer Doe, Brayden Schwark, Galien; Reserve Champion, Senior Division, Boer, Doe, Adyson Baker, Buchanan.
Grand Champion Boer Doe, Amelia Neff, Niles; Reserve Grand Champion, Boer, Doe, Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire.
Dam and Daughter, first place, Brayden Schwark, Galien; second place, Madison Hardt, Coloma.
Best Herd, first place, Brayden Schwark, Galien; second place, Madison Hardt, Coloma.
Boer/Kiko
Market Goats
Class 1: first place, Adyson Baker, Buchanan; second place, Brayden Schwark, Galien; third place, Madison Mullen, Galien; fourth place, Zoe Downey, Stevensville.
Class 2: first place, Jase Baker, Buchanan; second place, Alyvia Baker, Buchanan; third place, Mackenzie Wetzel, Buchanan; fourth place, Madison Hardt, Coloma; fifth place, Matthew Britton, Niles; sixth place, Renee Wetzel, Buchanan.
Class 3: first place, Logan Tharp, Niles; second place, Cody Mullen, Galien; third place, Jessica Fox, Buchanan; fourth place, Daniel Pearson, Eau Claire, fifth place, Taylor Young, Niles.
Class 4: first place, Lilliani Santos, Niles; second place, Preston Baker, Buchanan; third place, Nathan Fox, Buchanan;
Champion, Boer/Kiko, Market Goat, Jase Baker, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Boer/Kiko Market Goat, Logan Tharp, Niles.
Dairy Goats
Does, under 2 in milk: first place, Riley Gamso, Buchanan.
Does, 2 years and under 3: first place, Olivia Elliott, Baroda; second place, Claire McKee, Niles; third place, Parker Lyden, Niles; fourth place, Roman Clapsaddle, Berrien Springs.
Does, 3 years and under 4: first place, Olivia Elliott, Baroda; second place, Carter Patterson, Berrien Springs.
Does, 4 years and under 5: first place, Taylor Young, Niles.
Does 5, years and over: first place, Olivia Elliott, Baroda; second place, Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan; third place, Taylor Young, Niles; fourth place, Ayla Kenney, Niles.
Champion, Senior Division, Dairy Goat, Olivia Elliott, Baroda; Reserve Champion, Senior Division, Dairy Goat, Riley Gamso, Buchanan.
Best Udder: first place, Olivia Elliott, Baroda; second place, Riley Gamso, Buchanan; third place, Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan; fourth place, Taylor Young, Niles.
Dairy Does, born 6/1 to 4/1: first place, Kennedy Hartley, Buchanan; second place, Claire McKee, Niles.
Dairy Does, born 2/16 to 3/31: first place, Kennedy Hartley, Buchanan; second place, Olivia Elliott, Baroda; third place, Riley Gamso, Buchanan; fourth place, Taylor Young, Niles; fifth place, Parker Lyden, Niles.
Dairy Does, born 1/1 to 2/15: first place, Parker Lyden, Niles; second place, Ayla Kenney, Niles.
Dairy Does, under 2: first place, Jeremy Tolsma, St. Joseph; second place, Taylor Young, Niles; third place, Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan; fourth place, Claire McKee, Niles; fifth place, Riley Gamso, Buchanan; sixth place, Parker Lyden, Niles; seventh place, Nolan Patterson, Berrien Springs.
Champion, Junior Division, Dairy, Goat, Riley Gamso, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Junior Division, Dairy, Goat, Parker Lyden, Niles;
Grand Champion, Dairy, Goat, Olivia Elliott, Baroda; Reserve Grand Champion, Dairy, Goat, Riley Gamso, Buchanan.
Dam and Daughter: first place, Taylor Young, Niles; second place, Parker Lyden, Niles; third place, Olivia Elliott, Baroda; fourth place, Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan; fifth place, Ayla Kenney, Niles.
Best Herd: first place, Riley Gamso, Buchanan; second place, Olivia Elliott, Baroda; third place, Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan; fourth place, Parker Lyden, Niles.
Dairy, Market, Goats, first place, Emma Kiggins, Niles; second place, Kayla Kiggins, Niles; third place, Zachary Young, Niles; fourth place, Hannah Kiggins, Niles.
Pet Wethers, 6/1 to under 6 months: first place, Parker Lyden, Niles; second place, Parker Lyden, Niles; third place, Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan; fourth place, Jeremy Tolsma, St. Joseph; fifth place, Miryssa Nelson, Coloma.
Pet Wethers, 12 months to under 24 months: first place, Jessica Fox, Buchanan.
Pet Wethers, 2 years to under 3 years: first place, Emma Zeiger, Three Oaks; second place, Adyson Baker, Buchanan; third place, Brianna Hoy, Watervliet.
Pet Wethers, 3 years and up: first place, Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan; second place, Brianna Hoy, Watervliet.
Champion, Pet Wether, Parker Lyden, Niles; Reserve Champion, Pet Wether, Sarah Jackemeyer, Buchanan
Pygmy Goats, Junior Division, 6/1 to under 6 months; first place, Leilani Britton, Niles.
Champion. Junior Division, Pygmy, Leilani Britton, Niles.
Does, 2 years and under 3: first place, Jessica Fox, Buchanan; second place, Leilani Britton, Niles.
Does, 5 years and over: first place, Brianna Hoy, Watervliet; second place, Kayla Hoy, Watervliet.
Champion, Senior Division, Pygmy, Jessica Fox, Buchanan; Reserve Champion, Senior Division. Pygmy, Brianna Hoy, Watervliet.
Grand Champion, Pygmy, Jessica Fox, Buchanan; Reserve Grand Champion, Pygmy, Brianna Hoy, Watervliet.
Pygmy Wethers, 6/1 to under 6 months; first place, Jessica Fox, Buchanan; second place, Leilani Britton, Niles.
Pygmy Wethers, 12 months to under 24 months, first place, Abby Kuespert, Niles.
Pygmy Wethers, 2 years to 4 years, first place, Abby Kuespert, Niles.
Champion, Pygmy Wether, Abby Kuespert, Niles; Reserve Champion, Pygmy Wether, Abby Kuespert, Niles.