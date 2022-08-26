Cats/Dogs
Handling, Obedience, Obstacle
Overall, Junior Division, Dog, Exhibitor, Fapco Inc., of Buchanan Trophy, Ezra Belcher, Stevensville; Reserve Overall, Junior Division, Dog Exhibitor, Bever Excavating of Buchanan Trophy, Abigail E. Ratter, Sodus.
High Point Dog Exhibitor, Berrien Kennel Club Trophy, Keziah R. Metz, Sodus; Non-Traditional Exhibitor, High Point, Dog, Exhibitor, Honor of Jima McIlvenny Trophy, Cristy L. Burtchett, Watervliet.
Grand Champion, Agility, Traditional Exhibitor, Mutterly Love Trophy, Keziah R. Metz, Sodus.
Berrien County Youth Fair Friday Results
Rabbits
Pocket Pets
Reserve Grand Champion, Pocket Pet, Gemma L. Richards, Benton Harbor.
Horticulture
Horticulture Contest – Vegetable Creations
Champion, Horticulture Contest, ages 15-20, Creative Landscaping Trophy, Abigail M. Marquis, St. Joseph.
Sweepstakes, Herd Quiz, Anim Books
Overall Small Animal Showmanship
Small Animal Showmanship Sweep, Day Break Cafe Trophy, Evie Clare Sodus; Aston Shall, Watervliet.
Equine
Trail
Champion, In Hand Trial, Sewin' 4 Showin' Trophy, Elizabeth C. Lubbert, Watervliet; Reserve Champion, In Hand Trail, The Rutter Family Trophy, Ruby Rappette, Benton Harbor.
Senior Division, Champion, Trail, ages 14-20, Rosewood Farm Trophy, Camille R. Czech, Three Oaks; Senior Division, Reserve Champion, Trail, ages 14-20, 4 Flags 4-H Club Trophy, Alexandria A. Smith, St. Joseph.
Grand Champion, Overall Trail, Stony Challenge Trail Trophy, Jade Gowan, Baroda; Reserve Grand Champion, Overall Trail ECG Tri-County Computers Trophy, Eme Teachworth, Baroda.
Junior Division, Champion, Trail, ages 6-13, Ray Cole Family Trophy, Eme Teachworth, Baroda; Junior Division, Reserve Champion, Trail, ages 6-13, Pony Masters 4-H Club Trophy, Ella M. Spies.
Dressage
Champion, First Level Dressage, Evie Clare, Sodus.
Champion, Training Level Dressage, Heywood Family Trophy, Lily Morse, Three Oaks; Reserve Champion, Training Level Dressage, Level 1, The Kutzner Family Trophy, Ruby M. Ytterberg, Sawyer.
Champion, Western Dressage, Basic, 414 Performance Horses LLC Trophy, Cullen L. Edgerle, Buchanan.
Champion, Introductory Dressage, C-Muffin Trophy, Laynie Nolte St. Joseph; Reserve Champion, Introductory Dressage, Attorney Marikaye Long Trophy, Caitlin M. Gearhart, Buchanan.
Champion, Western Dressage, Introduction, MCS Miniatures Trophy, Anabel Dockerty, Berrien Springs; Reserve Champion, Western Dressage, Introduction, Subway of Berrien Springs Trophy, Rhyan Perkins, Berrien Springs.
Grand Champion, Dressage, Fluid Motion Equine, LLC Trophy, Lily Morse, Three Oaks; Reserve Grand Champion, Dressage, Friend of the Fair Trophy, Evie Clare.