BERRIEN SPRINGS — The deadline for small animal registration at this year’s Berrien County Youth Fair is July 1.
Small animals include rabbits, poultry, pocket pets, dogs and cats. One photo of cats and two photos of dogs (one front view and one side view of the dog) shown at the fair must be provided at registration with the name of the animal.
In addition, dog photos must also be labeled with the exhibitor number, dog name, age, breed, sex and if altered or not, and cat photos must be labeled with the cat’s name and exhibitor number.
As a reminder, a limited number of exhibitor handbooks and entry forms are available at all Berrien County public libraries, Baroda City Mills in Baroda; Country Heritage Credit Union in Buchanan; Family Farm and Home in Benton Harbor; Tractor Supply Co. and Rural King in Niles; Seifert’s Farm Supply in Three Oaks and Tractor Supply Co. in Stevensville. Exhibitor handbooks are also available online at www.bcyf.org.
Registration is open to any Berrien County resident, ages 5 to 20 years of age. The exhibitor age is as of Jan. 1, 2023. Online registration is now open.
Once registered, exhibitors can return to the program and add more entries up until each entry deadline. Families can register under one email and password. The exhibitor’s printed email confirmation will serve as the traditional yellow copy of the entry form and is required on entry day, just as the yellow copy of the traditional entry form is.
Entry forms may be turned in any time up to the appropriate deadline date. Entry forms may be brought to the fair office between the hours of 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday on or before July 1, postmarked on or before that date, or placed in the drop box outside the fair office after office hours until midnight on July 1. The office will not be open July 1, but exhibitors may still use the drop box.
Other upcoming deadlines include the Berrien County Youth Fair King and Queen contest, which is open to current fair exhibitors ages 16-19. The contest deadline is July 16.
The BCYF Prince and Princess contest registration deadline – which is open to exhibitors ages 9-12 – is July 16. Applications can be picked up at the fair office or online at www.bcyf.org.
Registration for all still exhibit areas – crafts, flowers, horticulture and home economics – is Aug. 1. Registration for still exhibits is open to Berrien County residents, ages 5 to 20 years of age. No late entries will be accepted.
Questions can be addressed by contacting the fair office at 473-4251. This year’s youth fair runs Aug. 14-19 with the theme “Summer Safari.”