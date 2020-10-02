ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County’s first online auction of properties in foreclosure was a huge success, with 111 of the 190 parcels selling for, combined, more than $1.1 million, county Treasurer Shelly Weich told county commissioners Thursday.
“We actually had a surprising 233 bidders – the highest that we’ve ever had,” she said. “... All 34 structures sold, along with 77 vacant lots.”
In comparison, she said that in 2019, there were 192 bidders who bought 79 of the 203 parcels available.
The auction was held Saturday. Weich said not only were there local bidders, but people from California, Florida, North and South Carolina, New Jersey, Illinois, Indiana also placed bids.
“I’m pleased with the outcome, especially with the changes going the route of an online auction only this year due to the circumstances of 2020,” Weich said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “... For the most part, I’ve received positive feedback on this.”
Weich said bidders have until today to complete the purchase of properties they won at the auction.
She said that the second online auction on Nov. 3 will be done a little differently. The same rules will apply, such as bidders needing a $1,000 credit card preauthorization to participate. What will be different is there will not be a live portion to the auction and people won’t be able to see what other people are bidding. If there is a tie, she said the first person to place the bid wins the property.
Details will soon be posted on the county’s website at: https://berriencounty.org/823/Land-Auction.
Phase Three
Berrien County Trial Court Administrator Carrie Smietanka-Haney reported that the courts expect to move to phase three of its four-phase reopening plan on Monday, which will allow more court proceedings to occur in-person in the courthouse.
“Our court will allow more in-person arraignments,” she said. “This will help us get through a backlog of arraignments that we have experienced here since the beginning of COVID.”
She said that walk-in arraignments will start next week, along with small claims cases. Misdemeanor cases, with the exception of arraignments, will still be done virtually, she said.
She said that jury trials for felony cases will continue to be livestreamed on the court’s YouTube channel.