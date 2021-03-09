New COVID-19 cases in Berrien County continued their slight tick up this weekend.
Berrien County recorded 55 new COVID-19 cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
That’s slightly higher than the last few weekend totals, but still holding a steady trend. Last weekend the county recorded 48 new cases over the three days, and the weekend before that, 35 new cases.
Health officials have said as the pandemic continues, the number of new cases will go up and down frequently.
Berrien County also recorded 72 new recoveries over the weekend. No new deaths were recorded. Last weekend the county had recorded 100 recoveries and three deaths.
With deaths and recoveries, Berrien County is at about 569 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down from 592 last Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland continued to be steady over the weekend, with nine patients admitted on Saturday, 10 on Sunday and 12 on Monday.
Van Buren County recorded a COVID-19 death over the weekend, bringing the county’s death toll to 86.
The county also recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases over the three days.
Cass County recorded 17 new cases and no new deaths.
State reports
One area school-related COVID-19 outbreak was reported Monday by the state. It reported four student cases at Berrien Springs High School. A school outbreak is defined as two or more COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
The state did not report any other outbreaks at any Berrien, Cass or Van Buren county schools.
Also on Monday, the state reported no recent cases or deaths in any residents or staff at Berrien and Cass county long-term care facilities. Two resident cases were reported at two Van Buren County long-term care facilities. No resident deaths or staff cases were reported in the county.
Vaccine update
From Friday to Sunday, Berrien County vaccine providers gave out another 1,047 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, according to state data.
As of Sunday, 42,834 doses of vaccine had been administered in the county, with 16,493 of those being second doses.
Van Buren County providers administered 885 doses between Friday and Sunday.
As of Sunday, the county had administered 18,486 doses of vaccine, with 6,130 of those being second doses.
Cass County got 457 doses administered in the three-day period.
As of Sunday, the county had administered 7,099 doses, with 2,170 of those being second doses.