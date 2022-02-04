Berrien County dodged a snow bullet Thursday when the northern edge of a two-day winter storm moved just south of Southwest Michigan.
That doesn’t mean the county’s snowplow warriors weren’t busy clearing away the snow left behind from Wednesday’s first day of the snowstorm, which dumped almost 14 inches of snow on parts of the county.
Kevin Stack, interim director of the Berrien County Road Department, said on Wednesday, crews were mostly busy keeping primary roads clear.
“Our crews up north toward Benton Harbor and St. Joe had to be redirected back to their primaries like Napier and Pipestone,” he said. “Those had to be, basically, done continuously.”
By mid-morning Thursday, he said most of the drivers were able to start working on the subdivision roads.
“We’re getting some of (the subdivision roads) opened up for the first time. By the end of (Thursday), we’ll have everything open and pushed back,” he said.
Stack said less drifting than expected made clearing the roads Thursday easier.
“We did see drifting on our open fields on our east, west roads,” he said. “It did help having local schools and some businesses closed. It kept traffic low so our crews were able to get those roads opened up.”
Stack said it helps that the only driver openings are for four extra spots the department is adding this year.
“So technically right now, we are fully staffed,” he said.
The road department has 45 drivers and five foremen on the day shift, as well as three drivers plus one foreman on the night shift.
He said the night crew responds to emergencies and keeps select primary roads open.
Stack said the day crew plowed from 4 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. during the snowstorm Wednesday.
“Most of them didn’t even take breaks or lunch breaks,” he said. “They had small snacks that they were able to eat on the road so they didn’t have to stop and could get those roads open as fast as they could.”
Even though the roads are plowed, Stack said there is still packed snow on many of the roads, so drivers need to drive carefully.
“We couldn’t get it down to bare pavement as fast as we wanted it to,” he said. “Right now, we’re waiting for the salt and sand to start activating to melt that off.”
He said they are hoping there is a little sunshine today to expedite that process.
“We’ll be out (Friday), going over everything again to clean it up and try to scrape down to bare pavement,” he said.
The county has 45 plow routes, with each route covering 40-50 miles of the county’s almost 1,500 miles of road.