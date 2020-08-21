ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County’s annual auction of properties that have been foreclosed on will be held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Berrien County Treasurer Shelly Weich told county commissioners during their meeting Thursday that she is contracting with Tax-sale.info to handle the auctioning of 190 properties, which will include 22 occupied and 19 unoccupied structures, with the rest being vacant lots. She said the properties won’t be ready to be viewed on the website until late next week.
The live part of the online auction will be held 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept. 26, with bidding starting 30 days ahead of time.
Weich said that a $1,000 credit card preauthorization is required, although the card won’t be charged until the day of the auction. She said an email will be sent to the winning bidders, who have five business days to pay. If the winning bidders don’t buy the property, then the $1,000 deposit is not returned.
She said there is no cost to the county, with all of the fees being paid by the winning bidders.
A second auction for leftover properties will be held Nov. 3.
Property owners who fall three years behind on their property taxes are at risk of being foreclosed on.
The deadline to pay property taxes to avoid foreclosure is usually March 31, but due to the pandemic, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pushed the deadline to June 30.
BCHA fundraiser
Commissioners also discussed the Berrien County Historical Association’s annual fundraiser, which will be Sept. 17.
Association members were hoping to have in-person and virtual attendance options. But commissioners said that they want to be consistent, and since large group gatherings aren’t being allowed at any of the county’s parks, the event needs to be conducted entirely online.
With the theme of “All That Jazz,” the event will include a silent auction, costume contest and a cocktail/mocktail demonstration, along with jazz music.
The event also includes a choice of three dinners, which can be picked up the day of the event or delivered for a $10 donation. The deadline to buy tickets that include dinner is Sept. 8.
For information on how to donate to the silent auction and to buy tickets, go to: berrienhistory.org/signature-event.