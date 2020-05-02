ST. JOSEPH — Berrien County commissioners narrowly approved by a 7-5 vote Thursday the hiring of Wightman to provide construction services for the the Red Arrow Highway Union Pier Corridor Improvements Project in Chikaming Township.
Wightman’s bid of $421,300 was $80,000 higher than Abonmarche’s bid of $341,000. Jason Latham, managing director of the county’s road department, said Wightman, an engineering firm in Benton Township, was chosen because the company’s team that will work on the project has more experience than the team put together by Abonmarche, an engineering firm in Benton Harbor.
The item was taken off the April 23 requisition report so commissioners could get more information.
Latham said that his office uses the qualifications-based selection process, used statewide, when seeking design services from engineers, architects and surveyors.
He said the American Council of Engineering Companies of Michigan endorses using the QBS selection process versus hiring the lowest bidder, to receive the best value and to protect the health and safety of the public. He said the Michigan Department of Transportation also uses the QBS process.
But Commissioner Bill Chickering wasn’t satisfied. He said the three firms that submitted bids were all within a few points of each other.
“Are we to tell our taxpayers that one or two points out of 100 is worth $80,000?” he said.
Latham said yes.
“It’s qualification based,” he said. “... Are you willing to let a firm that has had no experience whatsoever on streetscapes be responsible for $4 million, where they make a mistake and now we’re in the hole for $1 million or $2 million or $1.5 million? It’s that simple.”
He said the scoring is done not based on the company, but based on the team of people the company says will be doing the work.
Commissioner Ezra Scott, who sits on the county finance committee, said he had a problem with the process.
He said that when finance committee members approved hiring Wightman, they didn’t know that Wightman wasn’t the low bidder. And he said this isn’t the first time that they were given a bid to approve without knowing that it wasn’t the lowest bidder.
“We have to follow a process. When you are going to take a higher bidder rather than the lowest bid, you’re supposed to come back to finance and let us know why,” he said.
Latham said he usually does, although maybe he missed one.
Commissioner Teri Freehling said she agrees with Scott.
“It sounds like there might be a misstep happening here with regards to getting information back to the committee from those departments,” she said. “... It is our due diligence as a board to make sure that the integrity of this board and the decisions that we make for public trust is on the up-and-up. We have to follow the process.”
Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough, chairwoman of the finance committee, said committee members assume that they are approving the lowest bidder unless they are told otherwise. She said she didn’t know that Wightman wasn’t the lowest bidder until she started getting phone calls a couple of weekends ago.
She said Wightman received the contract for the design work on the project last year even though its bid was $41,000 higher than Abonmarche’s bid. When added to the $80,000, she said Wightman is being paid $121,000 more than the county would have paid if Abonmarche had been hired.
“There is a problem here and $121,000, to me, cannot be ignored,” she said.
Administrator Bill Wolf said the county has been operating under the current rules for two years and this is the first time he’s heard objections to it.
Voting to award the project to Wightman were Bob Harrison, Chairman Mac Elliott and Commissioners Dave Vollrath, Michael Majerek, Chris Heugel, Jon Hinkelman and Jim Curran.
Voting against awarding the project were Commissioners Freehling, Yarbrough, Scott, Chickering and Don Meeks.
Administrator searchNear the end of the meeting, Hinkelman asked Elliott about how the search for a new administrator is going, since Wolf’s last day is June 12.
Elliott said he would call him about it.
When contacted by The Herald-Palladium after the meeting, Elliott said a review committee of five commissioners is going through the 15 applications and hopes to have them whittled down to one or two by the commission’s next meeting, on May 14. They are uncertain if that meeting will be held via Zoom or in person.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order allowing government bodies to meet virtually expires May 12.
Elliott said many of the applicants have jobs and don’t want their current employers to know they are looking for a different job unless they are one of the finalists.