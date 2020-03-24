BENTON HARBOR — The number of cases of COVID-19 rose to eight Tuesday in Berrien County.
There were still no cases in Cass or Van Buren counties as of Tuesday evening.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) reported in a news release that it is still working to do contact tracing, and monitoring positive COVID-19 individuals.
Spectrum Health Lakeland nurses are joining forces with BCHD public health nurses to increase the capacity and effectiveness of contact tracing efforts, according to the news release.
“We are ramping up to soon be making several hundred calls in the coming days to get a better sense of a particular person’s contact history and what risks may be present for them,” said Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, in the news release. “This process allows our team to provide information to each contact about the importance of self-quarantining and monitoring to see if they develop symptoms of COVID-19 based on their exposure.”
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported that in response to an outpouring of community inquires and offers of support, it has set up a drop-off site for donations.
The site, Lakeland at Meadowbrook, 2550 Meadowbrook Road, Benton Harbor, will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.
Traveling to drop-off sites to donate medical supplies does not violate Michigan’s statewide stay-at-home order, which allows for an exception to the order for providing necessities to “individuals who need assistance as a result of this emergency.”
Donors are being asked to call 927-5361 when they arrive at the drop-off site for further instructions to reduce the risk of exposure for all.
At this time, Spectrum Health Lakeland is not currently accepting donations of hand-sewn masks, other medical equipment, medications, or blankets, according to the release.
More information and a list of items being accepted can be found at spectrumhealthlakeland.org/covid19.
The BCHD will provide daily count updates, as well as other important information, to the community via its website, www.bchdmi.org, social media and hotline, 1-800-815-5485.