The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Berrien County rose to 10 Wednesday, while Van Buren County reported its first two cases.
There are still no confirmed cases in Cass County as of Wednesday evening.
The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department (VBCDHD) reported in a news release that its first case was a woman in her 60s who is in stable condition and has been self-isolating at home.
VBCDHD is continuing to investigate the circumstances around the cases and working to identify individuals who may have come into close contact with the individuals.
Larry Wile, medical director at the VBCDHD, said in the release that the county is anticipating more positive cases.
“We urge all residents to please take all precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” he said.
The VBCDHD will provide updates on its website, www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.
The BCHD reported that it will now provide its daily updates in the afternoon. Those updates can be found on its website, www.bchd mi.org, on social media, and at its hotline, 1-800-815-5485.