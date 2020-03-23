ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Health Department on Monday announced a fifth person in the county has tested positive for COVID-19.
The department on Sunday confirmed the third and fourth cases. On Saturday it announced the first two cases, both women under 60. One of the latest cases is a man who is married to one of those women. The other two cases announced this morning are men over 60 as well.
The two women had contact with singer Sandi Patty at Andrews University on March 8. Patty announced on March 17 that she had tested postive.
Two of the men are self-isolating at home, but the third is recovering at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. The health department said it is not known if his exposure was related to the concert. At least one of the men who tested positive had no connection to the concert, the department said earlier.
The department said it is communicating directly to all people who had close contact with the individuals who tested positive.
Officials said residents should take extra caution now that there are confirmed cases in the county.
“Based on the increase of COVID-19 cases across the region, residents can assume that there is a possibility the virus may be present when they are in public places in the community,” said Nicki Britten, department health officer, in a written release. “Everyone should be taking all recommended prevention measures by practicing social distancing and heeding executive orders that are in place. Our collective goal remains to slow the spread of cases as much as possible.”