Berrien County gained 13 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, along with 13 new recoveries.
This keeps the number of active cases in the county at about 71, as there were also no new deaths reported.
The county now has 803 cumulative cases and 672 recoveries. The number of presumed cases is at 227.
Spectrum Health Lakeland is now treating seven COVID-19 patients, an additional patient from Wednesday.
Van Buren County gained an addition COVID-19 death Thursday. Eight people have now died in Van Buren County of COVID-19.
In addition, the county gained one COVID-19 case, bringing its total to 230.
Cass County gained two COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing its cumulative total to 161. Cass still has six COVID-19 deaths recorded.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department will release its weekly number of recovered patients today at vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.