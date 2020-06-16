Berrien County added seven new COVID-19 cases and 10 recoveries over the weekend. The county recorded no additional deaths.
There have been 676 cumulative cases, 582 recoveries and 57 deaths, as of Monday. The county now has 37 active cases, three less than on Friday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating two COVID-19 patients as of Monday morning.
Van Buren County added three COVID-19 cases over the weekend, bringing its cumulative total to 182. The county still has six deaths recorded.
Cass County surpassed 100 COVID-19 cases over the weekend, adding three cases up to 102 cumulative cases. The county still has four deaths.