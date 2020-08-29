BENTON TOWNSHIP — New cases of COVID-19 continue to hold steady in Berrien County, with an average of 11 new cases per day, the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) reported Friday.
In the past week, Berrien County saw 95 new COVID-19 cases, 87 recoveries and recorded one death.
During the previous week, Berrien County recorded 66 new COVID-19 cases, 74 recoveries and one death.
In total, the county now has had 1,412 cases, 1,249 recoveries, 70 deaths and 249 presumed cases.
The number of tests coming back positive in Berrien County is about 3 percent – the same as last week, according to the BCHD.
Spectrum Health Lakeland reported as Friday that there are now no patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in its ICU. The number of COVID-19 cases has been dropping all month, from 13 patients on Aug. 7, to seven patients on Aug. 14 to four patients on Aug. 21.
The BCHD reported that its staff continues to make hundreds of contact tracing calls each week to reduce the spread of COVID-19 through isolation and quarantine methods. In addition, BCHD reported that the testing turnaround times have improved, as more than 550 people are tested each week in Berrien County.
Van Buren/Cass
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department released its weekly tally of recovered COVID-19 patients Friday. Van Buren now has 357 people recovered. That’s an addition of 54 recoveries over last week. The week before, the county added 40 recoveries.
Van Buren had about 167 active cases as of Thursday, up slightly from the 158 active cases last week but down from the 173 active cases the week before that.
Cass County now has 246 people recovered. That’s an addition of 30 recoveries over last week. The week before, the county added 26 recoveries.
Cass County had about 125 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, up slightly from 116 active cases last week and 120 the week before that.
Van Buren County reported that 4.5 percent of its tests are coming back positive for COVID-19, while Cass County reported a positivity rate of 3.4 percent.