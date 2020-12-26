Berrien County was steadily heading down the other side of the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic this week.
The county recorded 344 new COVID-19 cases this week compared to 493 last week and 742 the week before.
While new cases continue to decrease, the number of deaths are still high, as deaths lag behind spikes in cases.
Berrien County recorded 13 more COVID deaths this week. While that’s less than the 19 recorded last week, it’s still higher than the 11 recorded the week before that.
Recoveries were huge again this week, with 974 being recorded. Last week the county added 1,096 recoveries and the week before that 648.
With deaths and recoveries, Berrien County has about 2,687 active COVID-19 cases. That’s down significantly from 3,330 last Friday and 3,952 the Friday before that.
In total, since March, the county has recorded 8,470 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 5,624 recoveries, 159 deaths and 630 presumed cases. That’s an additional 26 presumed cases since last Friday.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland fluctuated frequently this week, though were still down significantly from last week. There was an average of about 42 patients admitted a day compared to about 62 patients a day last week. The average hasn’t been in the 40s since early November.
Percent positivity rates continued to decline this week, with Berrien County having just under a 10 percent rate. The previous week the rate was about 14.5 percent.
The state and the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department did not update COVID-19 totals Thursday or Friday because of the holiday.