BENTON TOWNSHIP — It took just over two hours after the news broke Tuesday of a Niles body art facility having its license suspended for people to start coming in to get their blood tested, Berrien County Health Department officials reported Wednesday.
“It just shows how fast word spreads in this world of social media,” Health Officer Nicki Britten told the county health board.
The BCHD suspended the operating license for Paparazzi Tattoo & Body Piercing in Niles on Tuesday for unsafe and unsanitary piercing practices, possibly exposing customers to the blood of other customers.
She said about 300 clients of the body art shop believed to have received piercings using forceps have been sent a letter recommending them to get blood tests for hepatitis B, hepatitis C and HIV.
“This is a situation we have not encountered before since the Body Art Program was really put in place in 2010. It’s newer territory for us,” Britten said.
She said while the business was sanitizing the forceps, it was not sufficient enough to protect from the spread of disease.
“The risk of transmission is still incredibly low,” Britten said. “I do not suspect that we’re going to find a cluster of any of the diseases and we’ve seen no blips recently with the increase of these diseases.”
But, she said, if enough people are tested, they will find some with hepatitis B, hepatitis C or HIV.
“There are a lot of people out there who are infected and don’t know it, but it’s going to be very difficult to relate that to this facility,” Britten said. “There’s a lot of different ways to come into contact with these diseases.”
Britten said the body art facility only had records dating back to January 2019, so there could be a couple of thousand people who have received these piercings that should be tested.
The BCHD is offering free testing, and asking people who come if they’d like to be tested for other sexually transmitted diseases too.
“We had about eight people total come in for testing (Tuesday) and the vast majority of them wanted the additional testing,” Britten said.
Britten said of the 300 people notified from the records the shop did have, 220 were Michigan residents, so the health department has been working with public health officials from Indiana.
“It does seem pretty localized to the Michiana area, at least for the clients we have information from,” Britten said.
The health department has a hotline set up to answer questions or concerns from the public at 1-800-815-5485. More information is also available at www. bchdmi.org.