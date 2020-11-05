BENTON TOWNSHIP — Berrien County continues to set records when it comes to new COVID-19 cases and the health department is struggling to keep up.

Nicki Britten, the county’s health officer, told the Berrien County Board of Health on Wednesday morning that the over 80 new cases reported on Sunday was a record.

“We’re not seeing any sign of slowing,” she said. “That’s an unattainable level of case investigation for us to keep up with, so we’re continuing to determine what our response looks like as health departments across the state and the country are all having those conversations.”

Michigan reported the highest single-day COVID-19 count on Wednesday since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

Berrien County added 43 new cases, 20 new presumed cases and one death Wednesday. Sixty-five new recoveries were reported.

This brings the county’s number of active cases to about 402. That’s down from 425 on Tuesday and up from 367 last Wednesday.

Britten said the majority of new cases are coming from gatherings and pointed to the early September decision by the state to raise limits on gatherings as a factor.

“The amount of connections people are having is also a big factor in transmission,” she said.

Britten said the county’s percent positivity rate remains close to 8 percent.

“We’ve seen a little bit of flattening around 7-8 percent after a sharp increase,” she said. “We’ll see if that trend holds.”

She said the county does not believe it’s getting more cases because it is doing more testing.

“We haven’t increased our testing enough to explain that,” Britten said.

She said the percent positivity data is going to become increasingly more difficult to understand with the fact that several area employers have started using rapid testing, and the negatives from those tests don’t always get reported to the heath department.

The number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital at Spectrum Health Lakeland was 33 on Wednesday. That’s up from 32 on Tuesday and 30 last Wednesday.

Dr. Ken Edwards, a local orthopedic surgeon and member of the board of health, said the high number of COVID-19 patients hasn’t affected any elective services yet, but the hospital leadership is having discussions on different options if things continue to get worse.

“But this is a very intense situation,” he said.

Edwards said he’s noticed a troubling belief growing among some people that somehow herd immunity is a solution to COVID-19.

“I think it’s really important that the board of health reemphasizes our commitment to mask wearing, social distancing and really put to rest the fallacy of herd immunity,” he said.

Van Buren/ Cass update

Cass County recorded another COVID-19 death Wednesday. This brings the county’s death toll to 25.

In addition, the county added 21 new cases.

Van Buren County is still at 18 deaths. The county added 35 new cases Wednesday.

Flu shot opportunities

The final community drive-thru flu vaccination clinic hosted by the Berrien County Health Department is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the south county health department office, 1205 Front St., Niles.

Walk-In flu vaccinations also continue to be offered at the health department offices in Niles and Benton Harbor 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Fridays through Nov. 20.

For more information, visit www.bchdmi.org.