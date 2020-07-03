Berrien County headed into the holiday weekend after gaining no new addition COVID-19 cases on Thursday.
This keeps the county’s confirmed total at 736 cases. The county added four presumed cases this week, and no new deaths.
Berrien County added six COVID-19 recoveries Thursday, bringing its total to 634.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 42 active cases, 22 more than were active last Thursday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating one COVID-19 patient as of Thursday morning.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department released its weekly number of recovered COVID-19 patients Thursday.
There are now 143 people recovered in Van Buren County, an addition of 17 recoveries since last week.
Van Buren County now has 205 cases and seven deaths. With deaths and recoveries, the county has about 55 active cases, about 12 less than last week.
Cass County now has 85 recoveries, seven more than last week.
The county is now at 137 total confirmed cases and five deaths. With deaths and recoveries, the county has about 47 active cases, about 11 more than last week.