ST. JOSEPH — A Berrien County judge has denied a motion by Jeremy Cuellar to withdraw his guilty plea in the death of U.S. Army Sgt. Tyrone Hassel III.
Hassel was gunned down outside his father’s home in St. Joseph Township on New Year’s Eve 2018 while on leave for the holidays. Cuellar and Hassel’s wife, Kemia Hassel, who were also in the Army, had become lovers and, while deployed to South Korea, had planned the murder so they could be together and collect Hassel’s life insurance, according to testimony that led to Kemia Hassel’s conviction. Cuellar subsequently pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.
He sought to withdraw that plea in August.
In a written ruling filed Monday, Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula said Cuellar failed to prove that his trial lawyer was ineffective, and there was no compelling or convincing evidence that the defendant’s plea was the result of threats of coercion.
During his motion hearing, Cuellar said he pleaded guilty because he thought his only other choice was to die.
“I assumed I would be on death row, and that scared me,” Cuellar told Pasula from a state prison in the August hearing conducted by video. Michigan does not have the death penalty, but the U.S. military does.
Cuellar’s appellate attorney, John Zevalking, also on video, asked him if his original trial court lawyer, Edwin Johnson, told him he had no chance at trial and Cuellar responded, “Yes, that’s exactly what happened,” and “I was feeling like either take this plea or die.”
But Johnson, testifying in the courtroom, said that never happened.
Cuellar, of Chicago, in September 2019 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the shooting death of Hassel and was handed a sentence of 65-90 years in prison. He is 26, so would be 90 before becoming eligible to seek parole.
Kemia Hassel, 22 at the time, was found guilty of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and is serving a life sentence without parole.
After Kemia Hassel’s jury trial, Cuellar’s trial was set to begin when, in a surprise move, he pleaded guilty.
Berrien Chief Assistant Prosecutor Steve Pierangeli and Assistant Prosecutor Trevor Maveal prosecuted the case.