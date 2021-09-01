BENTON TOWNSHIP — The Berrien County Health Department on Wednesday issued a public health order requiring masks in pre-K to 12th-grade education settings, following a resolution of support from the Berrien County Board of Health.
The order will go into effect Monday and be in effect while Berrien County is in the moderate or high COVID-19 transmission range. The county has been at high transmission since Aug. 13.
Courtney Davis, acting health officer for the BCHD, told the board of health during its meeting Wednesday morning the order would be rescinded 21 days after the county moves into moderate transmission if deaths or hospitalizations don't increase during that time.
"I think that's a very measured step for our community," Davis said.
The order requires:
- All educational institutions or settings in Berrien County to ensure all students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 properly and consistently wear a face mask while inside any closed building or structure regardless of vaccination status. This includes preschools, primary, secondary and vocational schools, youth camps and programs, child care and tutoring centers, colleges, universities and other organized activities outside of the home where coursework is taught.
- All educational institutions or settings to ensure individuals who provide service to students in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 properly and consistently wear a face mask while inside any building or structure regardless of vaccination status.
Under the Michigan Public Health Code, local public health officers are authorized to “take actions and make determinations necessary or appropriate to carry out the local health department’s functions to protect the public health and prevent disease.”
Davis said the decision to mandate masks is due to a sustained trend of increasing rates of COVID-19 transmission over the past six weeks in Berrien County.
Berrien County’s seven-day cumulative case rate is 167.5 per 100,000 persons, which represents an average of 37 new cases per day for the period of Aug. 24-30. The county’s seven-day average test positivity rate has climbed to 12.7 percent.
The order does not apply to those actively eating or drinking; those participating in activities outdoors; children under the age of 4, although supervised masking is recommended for those 2 and older; neurodivergent students of any age attending school, although supervised masking is encouraged; teachers who are working with children who are hard of hearing or neurodivergent students and where masking would inhibit instruction; and those who have a current medical reason confirmed in writing from a board-certified medical doctor or doctor of osteopathic medicine currently licensed to practice medicine.
Further, Davis said the order is needed because, since the start of school on Monday for some districts in the county, 43 staff and students are already quarantined.
"Those are school-connected exposures in just the first two days, and we're about to report our first school outbreak," Davis told the board of health.
A school outbreak, as defined by the state, is two or more positive COVID-19 cases who may have shared exposure on school grounds and are from different households.
At least nine different Berrien County school districts have reported positive COVID-19 cases among staff and students so far, according to the dashboard available on the Berrien RESA website, www.berrienresa.org.
Last school year, Berrien County school districts had about 12,000 instances of students and staff in quarantine or isolation while masking and other mitigation strategies were mandated.
Davis said these layered strategies, including social distancing and cohorting, are important to keeping more kids in school the entire school year.
"With masks, we can implement a 3-foot quarantine zone instead of 6 feet, and keep more kids in the classroom," she said. "Right now, one case is taking out a whole classroom, and that's just not where we want to be."
Board of health members said Wednesday morning they support the mask mandate because it will protect the most vulnerable.
Board Member Dr. Ken Edwards said women and low-income workers who can't work from home have bared the burden when kids are quarantined.
"It causes inaccessibility to meals and child care problems. Quarantine is detrimental to families," he said. "It's a great proposal. It's necessary. We have to keep kids in the classroom."
Peg Kohring, chair of the board of health, said the board has put deep thought into supporting the mask mandate.
"I am at peace with it and that it's tied to the level of COVID in our community," she said. "The children that I love that have health issues, like asthma, wear a mask like a duck to water. For me, it's something I think is very important for our community."
Prior to the board of health voting to support the health department's actions Wednesday, the Berrien County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution on Thursday stating they support “the Berrien County Health Department and our local public health officials in their continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in protecting the health and well-being of the residents of Berrien County.”
To read the full public health order, visit www.bchdmi.org/1695/Public-Health-Orders.