BENTON TOWNSHIP — Area COVID-19 vaccine providers announced Thursday they will now administer the Pfizer vaccine to 12- to 15-year-olds.
The Berrien County Health Department reported it has clinic appointments available as early as next week.
Nicki Britten, health officer for the BCHD, said in a new release the health department is urging all families to strongly consider vaccinating their adolescents over the age of 12 as soon as possible.
“Vaccination amongst this age group is crucial to reduce COVID-19 transmission in our community," she said. "Not only does this vaccine provide excellent protection against the virus, but fully vaccinated people have the added benefit of not needing to quarantine if there are future exposures to COVID-19.”
While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins are also welcomed at any of the BCHD’s clinics. A parent or guardian must provide consent before any minor under the age of 18 can receive their vaccination.
BCHD continues to offer open scheduling for both first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To make an appointment, and see when upcoming clinics are, visit www.bchdmi.org/COVID19 or call 1-800-815-5485.
Rite Aid announced it is administering COVID-19 vaccines to anyone 12 or older at all locations offering the Pfizer vaccine. On Thursday, that included the Coloma location.
Guardians for those under 18 can schedule appointments at www.RiteAid.com/covid-19.
Additionally, Rite Aid is enabling schools and organizations to inquire about vaccine clinics directly with the company by visiting www.riteaid.com/covid-19/community-clinics.
The clinic inquiry tool provides a way to organize on-site vaccine clinics, helping to bring the vaccine directly into communities and reach people at schools, community centers, churches and workplaces. Clinics are conducted by Rite Aid’s pharmacy team.
As of Wednesday, about 48 percent of Berrien County's population, 16 and up, had received at least their first dose of vaccine, and about 40 percent are fully vaccinated.
Data update
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland rose to 30 on Thursday. That's up from 26 on Wednesday, but similar to the 31 last Thursday.
Berrien County recorded one new confirmed COVID-19 death and one new presumed COVID-19 death on Thursday.
Both deaths were people over the age of 50, according to the county's data dashboard.
In addition, Berrien County recorded 21 new COVID-19 cases and 61 new recoveries Thursday.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 1,117 active cases. Last Thursday, the county was at about 1,375 active cases.
Van Buren County recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, while Cass County recorded six. No new deaths were recorded in either county.