ST. JOSEPH — Residents of Berrien County are being told not to call Berrien County Public Safety Dispatch Center with their questions or concerns regarding possible violations, according to a news release issued jointly Wednesday from several county departments.
“The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Health Department to attempt to handle these calls through the Berrien County COVID-19 Response Hotline at 1-800-815-5485,” the release said.
“We need to keep our dispatchers available to answer 9-1-1 calls and other calls for service where a police, fire or EMS response is needed,” said Berrien 9-1-1 Director Dave Agens.
Sheriff Paul Bailey is asking residents to review Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home before making a formal complaint, since many exceptions apply. The sheriff’s department has established an online tip form to handle the non-emergency reports of violations of the Executive Order issued by the governor. This tip form can be found at: www.bcsheriff.org/Executive OrderTip.
“It is going to take all of us working together and complying with this order to help slow the spread of this virus,” said Chief Paul Toliver from the Berrien Springs-Oronoko Township Police Department. “Law enforcement officials across the county are urging people to comply with this order voluntarily. Our goal would be to educate people and warn individuals first and then take enforcement action if the violation continues and it poses a public health concern.” Willful violations of the governor’s executive orders are a misdemeanor and can also result in a $500 fine.
Meanwhile, the health department noted Wednesday that Berrien County’s number of COVID-19 patients rose to 38 confirmed cases. Of those, 12 have recovered.
Health department officials remind residents that based on the increase of COVID-19 cases across the region, residents can assume that there is a possibility the virus may be present when they are in public places, and that social distancing should be practiced.