ST. JOSEPH — The Berrien County Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was partially activated Wednesday morning in response to the current COVID-19 Situation, according to a news release.
Although there is not a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Berrien County at this time, the EOC has been partially activated out of an abundance of caution to provide for the safety of the public. “The Berrien County EOC has been activated to assist our health care officials while we continue to provide for the safety of the public during this health crisis. We are communicating the current situation to each of the stakeholders assigned to the EOC in order to be better prepared for future needs,” the release stated.
On March 10, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency based on the ongoing health concerns of COVID-19 and the confirmed cases in the Michigan.
Currently in Michigan there have been 116 confirmed cases, with one reported death, according to the Detroit Free Press on Wednesday evening. To date the vast majority of cases are on the east side of the state.
According to local officials, the EOC has been established to provide a single point of contact, coordination and avenue to share information to all 39 municipalities and first responder and public safety agencies and volunteer organizations in Berrien County.
A partial activation of the Berrien County EOC allows the staff members from the various positions to perform their functions remotely in accordance wit Whitmer’s and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ recommendations designed to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.