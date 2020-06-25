Berrien County gained 11 COVID-19 recoveries Wednesday while recording no new cases and no new deaths.
This brings the county down to about 20 active cases, 10 less than last Wednesday.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was still treating two COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning, and the county’s long-term care facility data has not changed since last week, according to the state.
Van Buren County gained one COVID-19 case Wednesday, while Cass County gained none.
Van Buren has 194 cumulative cases and Cass has 113. Neither county has gained a death in about two weeks, with Van Buren still at six and Cass at four.
The Berrien County Health Department notes that even though active cases are declining, the county doesn’t want to lose the progress its made. Social distancing, wearing masks within enclosed spaces, staying home when you’re sick, and washing your hands and other high-touch surfaces frequently, are still highly recommended by the health department.
Local COVID-19 numbers and information are updated daily at www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.